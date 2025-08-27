GWR District 2 Fall Meeting

Hosted by
Registration required all attendees paid for by SIPD
Friday Evening Dinner
and Line Dancing
BBQ Tri tip, Chicken quarter
Served with a warm corn salad and
ranchero beans
Dinner: $36.00
Dinner begins a 6PM
Followed By:
Idyllwild's Favorite Line Dance Caller
and Instructor Will Teach Line Dancing
Saturday Lunch
Torta Bar
Grilled chicken, carnitas,
vegan option
with: ref ried beans
and rice
Lunch: $32.00
Vegetarian and Vegan Options
SIPD covers this cost
Hotel Registration
Tahquitz Pines Retreat
55251 S. Circle Dr, Idyllwild, CA
Soroptimist has a block of rooms for September
26 t h t h ,
and 27 at a rate of $139 plus tax, per night.
Reservations can be made:
Online: Reserve Here
By Phone: 951-659-2934
Large cabins are also an option should your club
want to stay together
Room reservation deadline: September 18, 2025
$
