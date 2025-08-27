Soroptimist International of Palm Desert

Hosted by

Soroptimist International of Palm Desert

About this event

GWR District 2 Fall Meeting

55251 S Circle Dr

Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549, USA

Conference Registration
$40

Registration required all attendees paid for by SIPD

Friday Evening
$36

Friday Evening Dinner

and Line Dancing

BBQ Tri tip, Chicken quarter

Served with a warm corn salad and

ranchero beans

Dinner: $36.00

Dinner begins a 6PM

Followed By:

Idyllwild's Favorite Line Dance Caller

and Instructor Will Teach Line Dancing

Saturday Lunch
$32

Saturday Lunch

Torta Bar

Grilled chicken, carnitas,

vegan option

with: ref ried beans

and rice

Lunch: $32.00

Vegetarian and Vegan Options

SIPD covers this cost

Room reservations
Free

Hotel Registration

Tahquitz Pines Retreat

55251 S. Circle Dr, Idyllwild, CA

Soroptimist has a block of rooms for September

26 t h t h ,

and 27 at a rate of $139 plus tax, per night.

Reservations can be made:

Online: Reserve Here

By Phone: 951-659-2934

Large cabins are also an option should your club

want to stay together

Room reservation deadline: September 18, 2025


Add a donation for Soroptimist International of Palm Desert

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!