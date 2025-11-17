GYHA - NIGHT AT THE RACES

Hosted by
About this event
Includes dinner and 10 free silent raffle tickets!
Name a horse! Includes name of the horse and owner.
Please enter horse name and owner name at checkout!
Includes Name and business/company logo on a table centerpiece.
Please enter business name at checkout. We will reach separately out via the email provided for a logo.
Includes Name and business/company logo for 1 of 10 races of the evening! Logo will be pictured in our race program and announced before your race!
Please enter business name at checkout. We will reach separately out via the email provided for a logo.
Includes Name and business/company logo in our event program, table centerpiece and posters throughout the event space. We will also share on our social media outlets that reaches all of our league members!
Please enter business name at checkout. We will reach separately out via the email provided for a logo.
You can purchase tickets for up to a group of 8 people.
Enter the names of each member of your group at checkout.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!