Geauga Youth Hockey Association

Hosted by

Geauga Youth Hockey Association

About this event

GYHA - NIGHT AT THE RACES

11845 OH-44

Mantua, OH 44255, USA

General Admission
$50

Includes dinner and 10 free silent raffle tickets!

Horse Sponsorship
$20

Name a horse! Includes name of the horse and owner.


Please enter horse name and owner name at checkout!

Table Sponsorship
$50

Includes Name and business/company logo on a table centerpiece.


Please enter business name at checkout. We will reach separately out via the email provided for a logo.

Race Sponsorship
$100

Includes Name and business/company logo for 1 of 10 races of the evening! Logo will be pictured in our race program and announced before your race!


Please enter business name at checkout. We will reach separately out via the email provided for a logo.

Event Sponsorship
$250

Includes Name and business/company logo in our event program, table centerpiece and posters throughout the event space. We will also share on our social media outlets that reaches all of our league members!


Please enter business name at checkout. We will reach separately out via the email provided for a logo.

Table Tickets
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

You can purchase tickets for up to a group of 8 people.


Enter the names of each member of your group at checkout.

Add a donation for Geauga Youth Hockey Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!