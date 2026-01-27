Goodyear Little League

Goodyear Little League

GYLL Spring 2026 Opening Ceremony

Basket Raffle (Single)
$1

One raffle entry for $1 to win a fantastic gift basket full of premium items. Winner announced at the event.

*Baskets donated by each team

Basket Raffle (12-bundle)
$10
This includes 12 tickets

Score 12 raffle entries for just $10 and boost your chances to win a fantastic gift basket full of premium items. Winner announced at the event.

*Baskets donated by each team

Basket Raffle (25-bundle)
$20
This includes 25 tickets

Score 25 raffle entries for just $20 and boost your chances to win a fantastic gift basket full of premium items. Winner announced at the event.

*Baskets donated by each team

Basket Raffle (60-bundle)
$40
This includes 60 tickets

Score 60 raffle entries for just $40 and boost your chances to win a fantastic gift basket full of premium items. Winner announced at the event.

*Baskets donated by each team

Grand Slam Raffle
$10

One entry for a chance to win an incredible prize lineup, including a 70" smart TV, $500 Disney or Southwest gift card, Apple Watch, and more.

Kids Fun Zone Wristband
$5

Unlimited access to bounce houses, inflatable slides, ninja warrior obstacle course, football challenge, photo booth, and more during event hours.

Price of one wristband grants unlimited entries for the duration of the event. Each wristband is valid for a single individual and is non-transferable.

*Waiver is required if not a registered GYLL player

Add a donation for Goodyear Little League

$

