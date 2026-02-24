Gym Banner Sponsorship (2026-2027)

Offered by
About this shop
Price reflects renewal rate; new sponsors add a one-time $500 printing cost.
Your brand in the spotlight at every game! Enjoy prime logo placement on the scorer’s table—seen by 3,000+ annual visitors during JICS and league volleyball and basketball events—while helping fuel the success of our athletic programs.
Price reflects renewal rate; new sponsors add a one-time $350 printing cost.
With over 3,000 annual visitors, the JICS gym offers prime visibility across all indoor athletics—including volleyball, basketball, Trident JV basketball, Lowcountry Middle School Volleyball League games, and JICC gym events.
Price reflects renewal rate; new sponsors add a one-time $250 printing cost.
Show your pride and support for JICS athletics! Gain year-round visibility to 3,000+ visitors while helping enhance our gym facilities, elevate athletic programs, and create unforgettable experiences for every student.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!