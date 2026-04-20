Leona Valley Improvement Assoc

Hosted by

Leona Valley Improvement Assoc

About this event

Gymkhana April

8367 Elizabeth Lake Rd

Leona Valley, CA 93551, USA

Event #1 - Barrels
$6

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Event #2 - Poles 2
$6

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Event #3 - Quadrangle
$6

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Event #4 - Streaking poles
$6

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Event #5 - Figure 8 stake
$6

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Event #6 - Speed barrels
$6

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LVIA Annual Family Membership
$40

Join LVIA for the year as a Family and save on discounts for events, including Gymkhana Play Days.

LVIA Individual Membership
$25

Join LVIA for the year as an Individual and save on discounts for events, including Gymkhana Play Days.

One-day LVIA membership dues
$5

Pay this if you have not paid for an annual LVIA membership

Arena fee
$6

Everyone pays this to help fund the arena operations

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