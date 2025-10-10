All 4 Cats Rescue

H

3600 College Rd

Wilmington, NC 28412

2 night Airbnb stay at Penderosa Rescue and Sanctuary item
$2
Enjoy a Fully Furnished Rustic Barn Apartment with a Balcony with 2 Patio Chairs Overlooking the Pastures.
Custom wood burned pet portrait by Inlet Moon Studio item
$2
Hand burned on wood
Guided kayak tour for two from Kayak Carolina item
$2
-DOG FRIENDLY - Choose a tour to Zeke's Island, Shark tooth Island, or Masonboro Island - $110 value
Badlands Ranch basket item
$2
Over $500 of Badlands Ranch dog food/treat products packed into an igloo cooler
Dr Marty’s basket item
$2
Over $350 worth of Dr. Marty’s dog food/treats in an Igloo cooler
Name a cat item
$2
(5 winners) Makes a great gift for the holidays or in honor of someone
Name a nub item
$2
(1 winner) Makes a great gift for the holidays or in honor of someone
Kong basket item
$2
Assorted Kong dog toys, reusable tote, t-shirt, bucket hat, and swag
Cat cube basket item
$2
Cat cube hideout, case of Inception cat canned food, 2 toys, 4 assorted treats
Gems4U Cat gift item
$2
Pair of cat earrings, paw print bracelet, $10 gift certificate to GEMS4U
GEMS4U Dog Gift: item
$2
Pair of dog earrings, gemstone pendant for necklace, $10 gift certificate to GEMS4U
Handmade ceramic ornaments with a coastal vibe. item
$2
3 handmade ornaments of winner’s choice by Teal Turtle Studio
Earthrated gift basket item
$2
Poop bag dispenser, 2 boxes of poop bags, grooming wipes, bandana, dog toy
Coffee Lover item
$2
12oz bag of Brews and Blessings organic coffee and samples sizes with Coffee mugs. Brews and Blessings is a coffee shop in Hickory, NC where 100% of their profits go towards saving cats.(These are whole bean bags but we can exchange them for ground)
One market photo session from The Photo District item
$2
SESSION INCLUDES: • No sign-up fee at one 2024 market - markets listed on Instagram each month • 3 edited web-sized digital downloads from session
Cat snuffle basket item
$2
Fish snuffle mat, Vital Essentials freeze dried rabbit treats, Stella and Chewy’s freeze dried chicken hearts, box of Churro squeeze up treats (there are 2 of these baskets so there will be 2 winners!)
Attractions book basket item
$2
One Attractions book (coupons good through 12/31/25), crocheted plant decoration, stone propagation planter, small art canvas
Sam’s Yams basket: item
$2
Assorted sweet potato treats and two functional treats
Von Barkees gift basket- item
$2
2 toys, assorted cookies, drink koozie, and $25 gift certificate for grooming services
1hr canine or feline massage from Vital Horse & Hound item
$2
ANIMAL MASSAGE Benefits: • Pain relief • Increase mobility • Increase body awareness. (proprioception) • Increase circulation • Decrease muscle tension • Decrease anxiety - - - - Service Options Include: Mobile or In-office Massages Myofascial Decompression (aka Cupping) Kinesiology Taping Workshops Online or In-person
1 hr animal reiki session from Forever By My Side item
$2
Animal Reiki Sessions include a phone Consultation, up to an hour of Reiki, Detailed Report-of-Findings, and a Follow-up phone call. (all animals welcome). - - - - REIKI CAN HELP WITH - Alleviating pain and discomfort - Anxiety issues - Reducing stress and fear - Aggression - Behavioral problems - Promoting relaxation - Improving the parasympathetic nervous system
World’s Best Cat Litter 15lb bag item
$2
(12 winners!)
One year supply of Earthborn cat food item
$2
One year supply of Earthborn dog food item
One year supply of Earthborn dog food
Green Juju treat basket- Has 6 assorted bags of freeze dried item
$2
Has 6 assorted bags of freeze dried treats for dogs or cats
Hugglehounds gift basket item
$2
6 assorted dog toys, Stella and Chewy’s wild weenies, and 3 bags of Portland Pet Food dog treats
$20 gift certificate for Crystals for Pets item
$2
Rose Quartz (LOVE) - Abuse, Stress, Calming, Aggression Amethyst (RELAX) - Excessive Barking, Stress, Separation Anxiety, Strengthens Immune System. Clear Quartz (HEALTH) - Strengthens Immune System, Amplifies Crystal Energy.
Small Batch Dog Basket: item
$2
1 bag of freeze dried beef food, 2 bags of freeze dried treats, and 2 varieties of bone broth
3 month supply of Fromm cat food item
$2
3 month supply of Fromm dog food item
3 month supply of Fromm dog food
Dog Snuffle Basket 1 item
$2
Peacock snuffle mat, lick mat, 2 Benebone toys, training treats, grooming spray, and a pack of Portland Pet Food
Dog Snuffle Basket 2 item
$2
Lavender Field snuffle mat, lick mat, 2 Benebone toys, training treats, grooming spray, and a pack of Portland Pet Food
Small Batch Cat Basket item
$2
1 bag of freeze dried chicken food, 2 bags of freeze dried treats
One large bag of Natural Balance dog food item
$2
One large bag of dog food of winner's choosing
Tito’s Jello Shot Basket item
$2
Must be 21+ to win. Winner must present ID before picking up.
Rae Dunn Halloween Basket item
$2
Framed/Matted Print 18x22 item
Framed/Matted Print 18x22
Primal dog basket item
$2
3 bags of assorted kibble, 3 bags of assorted freeze dried raw
Hair Republic gift certificate item
$2
For a haircut ($70 value) and body lotion
3 days of doggy daycare at The Dog House item
$2
3 month supply of Nutrisource dog food item
3 month supply of Nutrisource dog food
3 month supply of Nutrisource cat food item
$2
Fromm Treat Basket item
Fromm Treat Basket
6 assorted bags of treats
Fussie Cat Basket item
Fussie Cat Basket
2 bags of cat food and 3 packs of assorted squeeze treats
Zignature Basket item
Zignature Basket
Zignature bag of dog food and 3 bags of assorted treats
Jennifer Bullock Real Estate Basket item
Jennifer Bullock Real Estate Basket
Blankets, dog toy, Life is Good cup, candle, and $50 gift card to TJ Maxx/Home Goods

