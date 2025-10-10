2 night Airbnb stay at Penderosa Rescue and Sanctuary
$2
Enjoy a Fully Furnished Rustic Barn Apartment with a Balcony with 2 Patio Chairs Overlooking the Pastures.
Custom wood burned pet portrait by Inlet Moon Studio
$2
Hand burned on wood
Guided kayak tour for two from Kayak Carolina
$2
-DOG FRIENDLY - Choose a tour to Zeke's Island, Shark tooth Island, or Masonboro Island
Badlands Ranch basket
$2
Over $500 of Badlands Ranch dog food/treat products packed into an igloo cooler
Dr Marty’s basket
$2
Over $350 worth of Dr. Marty’s dog food/treats in an Igloo cooler
Name a cat
$2
(5 winners) Makes a great gift for the holidays or in honor of someone
Name a nub
$2
(1 winner) Makes a great gift for the holidays or in honor of someone
Kong basket
$2
Assorted Kong dog toys, reusable tote, t-shirt, bucket hat, and swag
Cat cube basket
$2
Cat cube hideout, case of Inception cat canned food, 2 toys, 4 assorted treats
Gems4U Cat gift
$2
Pair of cat earrings, paw print bracelet, $10 gift certificate to GEMS4U
GEMS4U Dog Gift:
$2
Pair of dog earrings, gemstone pendant for necklace, $10 gift certificate to GEMS4U
Handmade ceramic ornaments with a coastal vibe.
$2
3 handmade ornaments of winner’s choice by Teal Turtle Studio
Earthrated gift basket
$2
Poop bag dispenser, 2 boxes of poop bags, grooming wipes, bandana, dog toy
Coffee Lover
$2
12oz bag of Brews and Blessings organic coffee and samples sizes with Coffee mugs. Brews and Blessings is a coffee shop in Hickory, NC where 100% of their profits go towards saving cats.(These are whole bean bags but we can exchange them for ground)
One market photo session from The Photo District
$2
SESSION INCLUDES:
• No sign-up fee at one 2024 market - markets listed on Instagram each month
• 3 edited web-sized digital downloads from session
Cat snuffle basket
$2
Fish snuffle mat, Vital Essentials freeze dried rabbit treats, Stella and Chewy’s freeze dried chicken hearts, box of Churro squeeze up treats (there are 2 of these baskets so there will be 2 winners!)
Attractions book basket
$2
One Attractions book (coupons good through 12/31/25), crocheted plant decoration, stone propagation planter, small art canvas
Sam’s Yams basket:
$2
Assorted sweet potato treats and two functional treats
Von Barkees gift basket-
$2
2 toys, assorted cookies, drink koozie, and $25 gift certificate for grooming services
1hr canine or feline massage from Vital Horse & Hound
$2
ANIMAL MASSAGE
Benefits:
• Pain relief
• Increase mobility
• Increase body awareness. (proprioception)
• Increase circulation
• Decrease muscle tension
• Decrease anxiety - - - -
Service Options Include:
Mobile or In-office Massages
Myofascial Decompression (aka Cupping)
Kinesiology Taping
Workshops Online or In-person
1 hr animal reiki session from Forever By My Side
$2
Animal Reiki Sessions include a phone Consultation, up to an hour of Reiki, Detailed Report-of-Findings, and a
Follow-up phone call. (all animals welcome). - - - -
REIKI CAN HELP WITH
- Alleviating pain and discomfort
- Anxiety issues
- Reducing stress and fear
- Aggression
- Behavioral problems
- Promoting relaxation
- Improving the parasympathetic nervous system
World’s Best Cat Litter 15lb bag
$2
(12 winners!)
One year supply of Earthborn cat food
$2
One year supply of Earthborn dog food
$2
Green Juju treat basket- Has 6 assorted bags of freeze dried
$2
Has 6 assorted bags of freeze dried treats for dogs or cats
Hugglehounds gift basket
$2
6 assorted dog toys, Stella and Chewy’s wild weenies, and 3 bags of Portland Pet Food dog treats
