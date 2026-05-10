H F McNeill Elementary Parent Teacher Organization's 2026-2027

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About this shop
Annual dues for family membership gives your voting rights at all general meetings. These Meetings are held every other month in September, November, January, March and May at 6:00 PM at McNeill. Exact dates will be released at the beginning of the school year and listed on weekly school newsletter.
Your membership donation helps fund essential programs and resources at McNeill.
Throughout the school year, the PTO hosts themed Dress Down Days on which the students may wear clothing that does not meet uniform requirements but still is within the LCISD dress code. There are 11 days; prepayment is $10 for all 11 days.
Wish your child a very "Happy Birthday" on the Merlin Marquee. The week of your child's birthday, their first name, last initial, and birthdate will be placed on the marquee.
We are pleased to offer a family plan, the cost for one child is $20, and each additional child is $5.
Space is very limited. We must receive the requests one month prior to birthdate to ensure availability.
Wish your child a very "Happy Birthday" on the Merlin Marquee. The week of your child's birthday, their first name, last initial, and birthdate will be placed on the marquee.
We are pleased to offer a family plan, the cost for one child is $20, and each additional child is $5.
Space is very limited. We must receive the requests one month prior to birthdate to ensure availability.
Enjoy McNeill Merlin memories for years to come with the purchase of the annual yearbook
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Any amount you donate is directly poured back into the school to benefit our McNeill students and staff support.
This allows us to email you with upcoming volunteer opportunities. This is NOT a commitment to volunteer.
Please note that all LCISD volunteers must complete the LCISD volunteer background check.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!