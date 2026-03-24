H3 Basketball Clinics

About this event
Brush Prairie, WA 98606, USA
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Drop-In Fee for the H3 Clinic Sessions. Hockinson Boys and Girls, Grades 3 - 5.
Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. This is not required - you can adjust it to $0 before completing your payment. Zeffy does this to keep nonprofits rates down and so they ask for support in return to keep their mission going.
5 left!
Price agreed to with HHC Staff
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