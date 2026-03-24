Hockinson Hoops Club

Hosted by

Hockinson Hoops Club

About this event

H3 Basketball Clinics

20000 NE 164th St

Brush Prairie, WA 98606, USA

Drop-In Fee
$25

5 left!

Drop-In Fee for the H3 Clinic Sessions. Hockinson Boys and Girls, Grades 3 - 5.


Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their platform. This is not required - you can adjust it to $0 before completing your payment. Zeffy does this to keep nonprofits rates down and so they ask for support in return to keep their mission going.

Remainder of Sessions
Pay what you can

5 left!

Price agreed to with HHC Staff

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!