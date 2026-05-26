H3 Summer Sessions

About this event
HHC coach-led sessions to help build basketball skills and allow players to learn and grow with their friends. This ticket is for school year 26/27, 3rd through 5th Grade Boys and Girls. This ticket is good for 3 sessions that will be held at HHES Main Gym from 6pm - 7:30 pm. This is the pre-paid rate (no refunds).
HHC coach-led sessions to help build basketball skills and allow players to learn and grow with their friends. This ticket is for school year 26/27, 3rd through 5th Grade Boys and Girls. This ticket is good for 1 session that will be held at HHES Main Gym from 6pm - 7:30pm.
HHC coach-led sessions to help build basketball skills and allow players to learn and grow with their friends. This ticket is for school year 26/27, 6th through 8th Grade Boys and Girls. This ticket is good for 3 sessions that will be held at HMS Main Gym from 5:45 pm - 7:45 pm. This is the pre-paid rate (no refunds).
HHC coach-led sessions to help build basketball skills and allow players to learn and grow with their friends. This ticket is for school year 26/27, 6th through 8th Grade Boys and Girls. This ticket is good for 1 session that will be held at HMS Main Gym from 5:45pm - 7:45pm.
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