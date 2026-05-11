Huntingtons Disease Society Of America Inc
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Huntingtons Disease Society Of America Inc

About this event

Sales closed

H4H Auction # 1 of 6

Thousand Ocean Voyager Neoprene Deluxe Map item
Thousand Ocean Voyager Neoprene Deluxe Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Isaac Arnold-Berkovits, the 2025 ROC Cup Silver Age World Champion. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Thousand Ocean Voyager Neoprene Deluxe Map item
Thousand Ocean Voyager Neoprene Deluxe Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Isaac Arnold-Berkovits, the 2025 ROC Cup Silver Age World Champion. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Syndicate's Ascent Neoprene Deluxe Map item
Syndicate's Ascent Neoprene Deluxe Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Joe Harrison, Kenny Minks, and Nikolas Madison, the 2025 ROC Cup 3v3 Championship Team. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Syndicate's Ascent Neoprene Deluxe Map item
Syndicate's Ascent Neoprene Deluxe Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Joe Harrison, Kenny Minks, and Nikolas Madison, the 2025 ROC Cup 3v3 Championship Team. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

H4H Tumbler item
H4H Tumbler
$1

Starting bid

Keep your drinks cool or hot and show your support for H4H with this stylish and practical event tumbler by GameHead.

Sailor's Dream Variant Giant Size Deluxe Neprene ROC Map item
Sailor's Dream Variant Giant Size Deluxe Neprene ROC Map
$1

Starting bid

Sailor's Dream has been Super-Sized from 24x24 to 36X36 for the first time ever!

2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Snow & Soul Neoprene Map item
2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Snow & Soul Neoprene Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. It is the winter Variant edition to the Heat and Havoc Edition. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.

Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.

2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Snow & Soul Neoprene Map item
2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Snow & Soul Neoprene Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. It is the winter Variant edition to the Heat and Havoc Edition. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.

Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.

2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Heat & Havoc Neoprene Map item
2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Heat & Havoc Neoprene Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.

Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.

2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Heat & Havoc Neoprene Map item
2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Heat & Havoc Neoprene Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.

Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Marvel HeroClix Spider-Verse Factory Set item
Marvel HeroClix Spider-Verse Factory Set
$1

Starting bid

This is your chance to get everything in the set

Marvel HeroClix Stange Tales Factory Set item
Marvel HeroClix Stange Tales Factory Set
$1

Starting bid

This is your chance to get everything in the set

Marvel HeroClix Infinaut Convention Exclusive item
Marvel HeroClix Infinaut Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box!

Marvel HeroClix Orka Convention Exclusive item
Marvel HeroClix Orka Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box!

DC HeroClix Artic Suit Batman Convention Exclusive item
DC HeroClix Artic Suit Batman Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box!

DC HeroClix Black Ring Convention Exclusive item
DC HeroClix Black Ring Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the packaging

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!