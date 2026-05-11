H4H Auction # 2 of 6

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About this event
Starting bid
This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Isaac Arnold-Berkovits, the 2025 ROC Cup Silver Age World Champion. Be among the first to get your hands on one.
Starting bid
This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Isaac Arnold-Berkovits, the 2025 ROC Cup Silver Age World Champion. Be among the first to get your hands on one.
Starting bid
This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Joe Harrison, Kenny Minks, and Nikolas Madison, the 2025 ROC Cup 3v3 Championship Team. Be among the first to get your hands on one.
Starting bid
This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Joe Harrison, Kenny Minks, and Nikolas Madison, the 2025 ROC Cup 3v3 Championship Team. Be among the first to get your hands on one.
Starting bid
Keep your drinks cool or hot and show your support for H4H with this stylish and practical event tumbler by GameHead.
Starting bid
Keep your java hot and show your support for H4H with this stylish event mug by GameHead.
Starting bid
Thousand Ocean Voyager has been Super-Sized from 24x24 to 36X36 for the first time ever!
Starting bid
This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. It is the winter Variant edition to the Heat and Havoc Edition. Be among the first to get your hands on one.
Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.
Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.
Starting bid
This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. Be among the first to get your hands on one.
Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.
Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.
Starting bid
This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. Be among the first to get your hands on one.
Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.
Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.
Starting bid
Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader
Starting bid
Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader
Starting bid
Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader
Starting bid
Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader
Starting bid
This is your chance to get everything in the set!
Starting bid
New in the box!
Starting bid
New in the box!
Starting bid
New in the box!
Starting bid
New in the box!
Starting bid
New in the box
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!