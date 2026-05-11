Huntingtons Disease Society Of America Inc
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Huntingtons Disease Society Of America Inc

About this event

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H4H Auction # 6 of 6

Design a State Championship Map item
Design a State Championship Map
$1

Starting bid

Your chance to design your own WizKids approved map that will be used as prizing for the ROC State Championship! Put your mark on the world of Heroclix!

ROC Winner Map Design Rules

  1. The map theme/concept, layout, and any applicable reference materials must be submitted by the designated deadline. Failure to submit the required materials by the deadline shall result in forfeiture of the winner’s map concept, and a default map may be used in place of the “Winner’s Map.” The winner must also remain reasonably available to respond promptly to any follow-up questions regarding submitted materials or layout specifications.
  2. The map location and overall design must incorporate a recognizable real-world, comic, film, television, or pop-culture-inspired reference, provided that such references do not infringe upon any intellectual property, copyright, trademark, or other proprietary rights. Political subject matter, current events, or other time-sensitive themes may be prohibited at ROC/WizKids sole discretion. Example: Ukraine/Russia-themed maps.
  3. All map designs must remain within the practical scale limitations of the game system. As a general guideline, approximately 1.5 inches represents 6 feet, although reasonable artistic interpretation may be permitted. For example, a full football field and stadium seating would not reasonably fit within a 24” x 36” map area; however, portions of the field and seating may be represented in an appropriate manner.
  4. The proposed design and layout must constitute a functional, balanced, and playable map format that is reasonably expected to appeal to the majority of the player base.
  5. ROC/WizKids reserves the right to modify, adjust, enhance, remove, or add elements to the map layout and graphics as necessary to ensure compatibility with gameplay requirements, production standards, and the foregoing rules and parameters.
  6. All maps are subject to final review and approval by WizKids, which reserves the right to make any changes it deems necessary, with or without prior consultation.
Thousand Ocean Voyager Neoprene Deluxe Map item
Thousand Ocean Voyager Neoprene Deluxe Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Isaac Arnold-Berkovits, the 2025 ROC Cup Silver Age World Champion. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Syndicate's Ascent Neoprene Deluxe Map item
Syndicate's Ascent Neoprene Deluxe Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed by Joe Harrison, Kenny Minks, and Nikolas Madison, the 2025 ROC Cup 3v3 Championship Team. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

H4H Tumbler item
H4H Tumbler
$1

Starting bid

Keep your drinks cool or hot and show your support for H4H with this stylish and practical event tumbler by GameHead.

H4H Mug item
H4H Mug item
H4H Mug
$1

Starting bid

Keep your java hot and show your support for H4H with this stylish event mug by GameHead.

Thousand Ocean Voyager Giant Size Deluxe Neprene ROC Map item
Thousand Ocean Voyager Giant Size Deluxe Neprene ROC Map
$1

Starting bid

Thousand Ocean Voyager has been Super-Sized from 24x24 to 36X36 for the first time ever!

Syndicate's Ascent Giant Size Deluxe Neprene ROC Map item
Syndicate's Ascent Giant Size Deluxe Neprene ROC Map
$1

Starting bid

Syndicate's Ascent has been Super-Sized from 24x24 to 36X36 for the first time ever!

2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Snow & Soul Neoprene Map item
2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Snow & Soul Neoprene Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. It is the winter Variant edition to the Heat and Havoc Edition. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.

Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.

2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Heat & Havoc Neoprene Map item
2026 H4H Bluebell Town Square Heat & Havoc Neoprene Map
$1

Starting bid

This map is WizKIds approved. The map was designed and signed by Scott Porter, for this year's event. Be among the first to get your hands on one.

Scott will personalize ANY pieces the winner wishes after the auctions ends. All signature requests must be submitted by May 18th, End of Day.

Email [email protected] for personalization and signing requests.

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token item
Phoenix-Mobile Bystander Token
$1

Starting bid

Be one of the first to receive this year's H4H bystander token designed by Lucas Van Holland, Isaac Denke, and Alex Mader

Fight For Gotham City Factory Set (not yet released) item
Fight For Gotham City Factory Set (not yet released)
$1

Starting bid

This is your chance to get everything in the set!

  • Available approximately upon release (NOT prerelease)

Winner to confirm address prior to shipment within 90 days of outreach

Collector's Trove Factory Set item
Collector's Trove Factory Set
$1

Starting bid

This is your chance to get everything in the set!

DC HeroClix Killer Moth Variant Convention Exclusive item
DC HeroClix Killer Moth Variant Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box!

Marvel HeroClix Infinaut Convention Exclusive item
Marvel HeroClix Infinaut Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box!

DC HeroClix King Kull Convention Exclusive item
DC HeroClix King Kull Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box!

DC HeroClix Artic Suit Batman Convention Exclusive item
DC HeroClix Artic Suit Batman Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box!

DC HeroClix Black Lantern Ring Convention Exclusive item
DC HeroClix Black Lantern Ring Convention Exclusive
$1

Starting bid

New in the box

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