Offered by

American Saraswat Konkani Association

About the memberships

HAAS 2026 Membership

Single Membership
$15

No expiration

Membership Validity:

Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

Couple / Family of 2
$25

No expiration

Membership Validity:

Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

Family of three
$30

No expiration

$25 for couple + $5 for one additional member from the same family.


Membership Validity:

Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

Family of four
$35

No expiration

$25 for couple + $5 for each additional member from the same family.

Membership Validity:

Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026

Add a donation for American Saraswat Konkani Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!