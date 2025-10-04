HAAS 2026 Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Membership Validity:
Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026
No expiration
Membership Validity:
Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026
No expiration
$25 for couple + $5 for one additional member from the same family.
Membership Validity:
Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026
No expiration
$25 for couple + $5 for each additional member from the same family.
Membership Validity:
Jan 1, 2026 to Dec 31, 2026
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!