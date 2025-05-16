Habersham Mens Golf Booster Club Silent Auction

Atlanta Country Club
$300

Round of golf for 4...


Includes golf, cart and range balls


Caddie Included Valued at $1000


Atlanta Country Club is a private golf club located in the Chattahoochee Plantation section of East Cobb, Georgia.


500 Atlanta Country Club Dr, Marietta, GA 30067

The Orchard
$100

Round of golf for 4...


Valued at $


1057 Orchard Dr, Clarkesville, GA 30523

Achasta Golf Club
$100

Round of golf for 4...


Valued at $


Challenging 18-hole mountain course with water features designed by Jack Nicklaus.


639 Birch River Dr, Dahlonega, GA 30533

Waterfall Club
$100

Round of golf for 4...


Valued at $


Private club set amid national forests, featuring panoramic mountain views, and a lake.


1105 Waterfall Dr, Clayton, GA 30525

