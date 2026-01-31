PAMET MID-ATLANTIC CHAPTER

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PAMET MID-ATLANTIC CHAPTER

About this event

PAMET MID-ATLANTIC INVITES YOU TO HABI " Gintong Habi ng Pamana: Kultura at Paglilingkod":4th Anniversary, Chapter and Maryland Representatives Induction & Fundraising Gala

8801 Old Harford Rd

Parkville, MD 21234, USA

Habi- PAMET Mid-Atlantic Fundraising and Gala
$40

Fundraising Dinner Gala-where heritage meets purpose.


Win Big! Amazing Door Prizes and the Grand Prize—A New iPad
$5

For just $5 per ticket, you’ll be entered to win a brand‑new iPad and exciting door prizes.

Bundle Deal: Raffle Tickets
$20

Support our mission and get a chance to win great prizes. For $20, you’ll receive 5 raffle tickets—mas mura kapag naka‑bundle, and each bundle gives you more chances to win. Our grand prize is an iPad, plus special door prizes for added excitement. Every ticket helps strengthen our programs and the community we serve. Thank you for your support—sama‑sama, we make a bigger impact.

50/50
$5

Support our 50/50 Raffle: 6 tickets for $5. Hati tayo sa pot...baka ikaw ang mas swerte(half the pot could be yours).

Add a donation for PAMET MID-ATLANTIC CHAPTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!