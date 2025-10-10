Habitat for Humanity - 3rd Annual Hope Through Homes Silent Auction

Hosted by
Hit the slopes and enjoy a day of winter adventure with two lift passes to Sunlight Mountain Resort! Whether you’re carving down fresh powder, enjoying scenic runs, or sharing a day on the mountain with a friend, these passes are your ticket to fun in the Colorado mountains. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned skiers!
Valued at $148
Unwind in classic style with this sophisticated set, featuring a pair of elegant whiskey glasses, a deck of premium playing cards, and a small scented candle to set the perfect ambiance. Whether it’s a quiet night at home or a friendly game with company, this gift set brings a touch of timeless charm to any evening.
Valued at $60
This 2026 calendar, featuring stunning photographs by a talented Mesa County photographer. Each month showcases her eye for nature’s beauty and the peaceful moments she captures through her lens, perfect for nature lovers and supporters of local art.
Valued at $20
Unwind and soak your cares away with 2 tickets to Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood, CO. Enjoy breathtaking views while relaxing in naturally heated mineral pools—an experience of pure bliss!
Valued at $96
Relax, rejuvenate, and restore with a $300 certificate to Body Therapeutics. Their skilled therapists provide holistic treatments designed to nurture your mind, body, and spirit.
Valued at $300
Take your sense of adventure for a spin with this one-day rental of two electric assist bicycles! Perfect for exploring the scenic beauty of Mesa County, these e-bikes make hills effortless and fun rides even more enjoyable. Whether you’re cruising through trails, enjoying a leisurely ride around town, or discovering hidden gems, this experience is ideal for couples, friends, or family members looking to make the most of a day outdoors.
Valued at $130
Unleash your creativity and bring your vision to life with a $300 gift certificate to Odinson Tattoo’s. Whether you're looking for meaningful fine-line work, bold traditional pieces, or a custom design, their skilled artists will help craft a tattoo you'll love for years to come. Perfect for first-timers or seasoned collectors alike!
Valued at $300
Capture a moment of local wildlife with this 8x10 photograph of a moose, taken by a talented Mesa County photographer. Her work celebrates the beauty and peace of the natural world, making this piece a charming addition to any home or collection.
Valued at $45
At Elysium Studios they offer a safe, comfortable, and reliable tattoo removal experience with two of the most effective FDA approved lasers on the market. With the use of both PICO and Q-switched laser technology, unwanted tattoos of ALL colors on ALL skin types are now a thing of the past.
Valued at $2,000
Enjoy a 1-hour guided tour of the winery, barrel cave, and surrounding vineyards, where you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the winemaking process and the breathtaking Grand Valley landscape.
Following your tour and tasting, relax and unwind with a 1-hour reserved table, giving you time to soak in the scenery, sip your favorite selections, and make lasting memories.
Valued at $220
With over 160 different scents to choose from, Candle Kitchen GJ offers a truly unique and creative experience! Guests can explore a wide variety of fragrances, bring the container provided with this silent auction package and free pour card, and blend 2–3 scents to craft their perfect candle. Top it off with a custom label to make your creation truly one-of-a-kind!
Valued at $30
Explore Colorado’s premier antique mall, featuring over 75 vendors with a constantly refreshed selection of antiques, collectibles, and unique treasures. Located in downtown Grand Junction, A Robin’s Nest is the largest antique mall and art gallery between Denver, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas.
Valued at $50
Capture a moment of local wildlife with this 8x10 photograph of two Racoons and a tree, taken by a talented Mesa County photographer. Her work celebrates the beauty and peace of the natural world, making this piece a charming addition to any home or collection.
Value $45
Spoil your furry friend with this delightful bundle of dog treats and accessories! Packed with tasty snacks, fun toys, and useful goodies, this collection is perfect for keeping tails wagging and pups happy. Whether it’s for training, playtime, or just showing some extra love, this bundle has everything a dog could dream of!
Valued at $160
Relax, unwind, and rejuvenate with a massage at Rimrock Wellness. Whether you’re looking to relieve tension, ease sore muscles, or simply enjoy a moment of tranquility, Rimrock Wellness offers personalized massage experiences tailored to your needs. Treat yourself—or someone special—to the gift of relaxation and well-being.
Valued at $70
Elevate your home entertaining with this stylish wine rack, complete with a selection of delicious wines. Perfect for displaying your favorite bottles while keeping them within easy reach. Whether you’re a seasoned wine enthusiast or just starting your collection, this set adds both charm and functionality to any space. Cheers!
Valued at $165
Keep your car looking its best with a $50 gift certificate to Van's Self Car Wash. Enjoy the convenience of their easy-to-use self-service bays, perfect for giving your vehicle a thorough clean on your own schedule. A great way to keep your ride shining year-round!
Valued at $50
Immersive Experience Fueled by Cosmic Transit,The Denver attraction that turns interactive art, hidden narratives, and sensory tech into one walk-through adventure.
Valued at $36
Enjoy a private two-hour Black Car National Monument Tour, where you’ll be chauffeured in style while exploring iconic landmarks and hidden gems. Sit back, relax, and take in the sights with comfort and personalized service.
Valued at $250
Step into the cockpit for a one-hour discovery flight! Learn the basics of flying, take control under a certified instructor, and experience the thrill of being airborne or opt for the Scenic Air Tour and see some of Colorado's most notable landscapes like never before.
Valued at $320
Brighten your space with the uplifting aroma of Wild Orange essential oil. This diffuser set helps create a refreshing and energizing atmosphere.
Enjoy a personalized health consultation followed by a soothing detox foot bath designed to support relaxation and overall wellness.
Valued at $160
Treat your feline friend to a bundle full of delicious treats, fun toys, and cozy accessories! Perfect for playtime, snuggles, and keeping your cat entertained, this collection is sure to make every kitty purr with delight. A perfect gift for cats of all ages!
Valued at $75
Enjoy a festive fall adventure with 2 general admission tickets to the Pumpkin Patch! Pick the perfect pumpkins, explore seasonal activities, and soak in all the autumn fun.
Valued at $44
Give your yard the care it deserves with a $100 gift certificate to Ariel’s Work Crew! Their skilled team provides thorough yard cleaning and maintenance services, helping your outdoor space look tidy, refreshed, and ready for every season. Perfect for busy homeowners or anyone looking to enjoy a beautiful, well-kept yard without the hassle.
Valued at $100
Discover artisan, one-of-a-kind pieces crafted to reflect your unique style—truly made just for you!
Valued at $50
Refresh your mind and body with a 10-class pass to Yoga V Studios! Explore a variety of classes designed to strengthen, stretch, and rejuvenate—your path to wellness starts here.
Valued at $143
At Strong Branch Learning, they offer a mentorship-based approach to tutoring. Their dedicated tutors compliment homework help by teaching successful study habits that builds confidence. They partner with parents and teachers to create individualized plans that empower students to become independent and structured learners, leading to long-term academic success.
Valued $352
Relax, restore, and rebalance. This full-hour session targets your body’s unique needs, easing stress, relieving pain, and boosting overall wellness.
Valued at $60
Bring a touch of elegance and charm to your home with this beautiful heart-shaped hummingbird stained glass piece. Handcrafted with vibrant colors and exquisite detail, this unique artwork captures the delicate beauty of nature and the timeless appeal of stained glass.
Valued at $45
Keep your backyard organized with this versatile storage shed! Perfect for garden tools, outdoor equipment, seasonal items, or anything that needs a safe, weather-resistant home. Made with sturdy materials for long-lasting use, this shed combines practicality with convenience, helping you maximize your outdoor space. A must-have for any homeowner or DIY enthusiast!
Valued at $2,000
