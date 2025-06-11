Habitat For Humanity Cabarrus County's Silent Auction
4 Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens Admission Tickets
$75
Enjoy a day of natural beauty and tranquility with four admission tickets to the Botanical Garden. Stroll through stunning landscapes, explore seasonal blooms, and discover peaceful garden trails perfect for all ages. Whether it's a family outing, a romantic date, or a relaxing escape, this experience is a breath of fresh air!
2-Nights Fairfield Inn Charlottesville Downtown
$100
Relax in comfort with a two-night stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in the heart of Charlottesville. Conveniently located near historic downtown, local wineries, and the University of Virginia, this getaway offers the perfect mix of charm and convenience.
30-Min Session at PGA Superstore Performance Practice Cen
$60
Sharpen your swing with two 30-minute sessions at the PGA Tour Superstore's state-of-the-art Performance Practice Center. Perfect for golfers of all skill levels looking to improve their game with advanced technology and expert guidance.
Explore Cabarrus Gift Set
$200
Discover all that Cabarrus County has to offer with this exciting basket! Includes 2 grandstand tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, plus fan favorites like earplugs (2 sets), trucker hats (2), koozies (2), a shoe bag, H2Go multi-use tumbler, golf towel, divot tool, club & ball cleaner, wrench bottle opener, tire gauge, keychain, lip balm, hand sanitizer, and a Destination Guide to help you explore more!
One-Year Membership
$200
Elevate your game with a one-year membership to the PGA Tour Superstore Players Club. Enjoy exclusive benefits including practice bay access, discounts on lessons and fittings, and special member-only offers—all designed to help you play your best.
