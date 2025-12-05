A Holiday Legacy That Lives On - Eureka Oaks Sponsorship

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Sponsorship Light Parking Lot Fixture
no longer available. Sponsor a Free Little Library.
Sponsor Pet Waste Stations at the Eureka Oaks park.
Sponsor Barbecue Grills at the Eureka Oaks park
Sponsor Trash Receptacles at the Eureka Oaks park
Sponsor Park Benches at the Eureka Oaks park
Sponsor Concrete Picnic Tables at the Eureka Oaks park
Sponsor Playground Equipment at the Eureka Oaks park
Sponsor Picnic Shade Structure at the Eureka Oaks park
Sponsor Street Signage at the Eureka Oaks
Sponsor Street Signage at the Eureka Oaks
Sponsor Street Signage at the Eureka Oaks
Sponsor Lily Pad Park Sign at the Eureka Oaks park
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!