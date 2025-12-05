Habitat for Humanity Calaveras

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Habitat for Humanity Calaveras

About this shop

A Holiday Legacy That Lives On - Eureka Oaks Sponsorship

Parking Lot Fixture item
Parking Lot Fixture
$7,500

Sponsorship Light Parking Lot Fixture

1
SPONSORED - Little Library item
SPONSORED - Little Library
$1,500

no longer available. Sponsor a Free Little Library.

1
Pet Waste Station
$1,500

Sponsor Pet Waste Stations at the Eureka Oaks park.

1
Barbecue Grills
$1,550

Sponsor Barbecue Grills at the Eureka Oaks park

1
Trash receptacles
$5,000

Sponsor Trash Receptacles at the Eureka Oaks park

1
Park Benches
$5,000

Sponsor Park Benches at the Eureka Oaks park

1
Concrete Picnic Tables
$5,000

Sponsor Concrete Picnic Tables at the Eureka Oaks park

1
Playground Equipment
$25,000

Sponsor Playground Equipment at the Eureka Oaks park

1
Picnic Shade Structure
$25,000

Sponsor Picnic Shade Structure at the Eureka Oaks park

1
Gold Rush Drive - Street
$20,000

Sponsor Street Signage at the Eureka Oaks

1
Nugget Lane - Street
$15,000

Sponsor Street Signage at the Eureka Oaks

1
Miners Trail - Street
$25,000

Sponsor Street Signage at the Eureka Oaks

1
Lily Pad Park Sign
$25,000

Sponsor Lily Pad Park Sign at the Eureka Oaks park

1
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