Habitat for Humanity Calaveras's Shop

Home Cooked: Recipes that Build is more than a cookbook—it’s a celebration of community. Inside you’ll find favorite recipes shared by supporters of Habitat for Humanity Calaveras, alongside the story of how we’ve built homes and completed critical repairs since 1994. Proceeds directly support our mission, including Eureka Oaks, a 107-home affordable housing neighborhood that will transform the futures of local families. Cook, share, and know that every page helps build strength, stability, and hope in Calaveras County.