Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County

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Habitat For Humanity of Morgan County

About this event

Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County Annual Sponsorship levels

Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Diamond title sponsorship item
Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Diamond title sponsorship
$2,500

Diamond title sponsorship includes: a prominent table with 8 VIP tickets to the Hard Hats & High Heels gala, display on the program cover or back, individual & shared signage at the Gala, and inclusion in all advertising.

Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Platinum sponsorship item
Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Platinum sponsorship
$1,500

Platinum sponsorship includes: a prominent table with 4 tickets to the Hard Hats & High Heels gala, a quarter-page display in the program, individual & shared signage at the Gala, and inclusion in all advertising.

Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Gold sponsorship item
Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Gold sponsorship
$1,000

Gold sponsorship includes: a table with 2 tickets to the Hard Hats & High Heels gala, a business card display in the program, shared signage with gold sponsors at the Gala, and inclusion in social media advertising.

Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Silver sponsorship item
Hard Hats & High Heels Gala Silver sponsorship
$750

Silver sponsorship includes: shared signage with silver sponsors at the Hard Hats & High Heels gala, and inclusion in social media advertising.

Annual developer sponsorship item
Annual developer sponsorship
$25,000

Annual developer sponsorship includes: Two build sponsorships, social media "developer" recognition, 8 tickets, 1 hole sponsor & event naming for the annual Golf Outing, 8 VIP tickets & diamond table sponsor to the annual Gala, up to $10,000 IN state tax credit, plus more.

Annual architect sponsorship item
Annual architect sponsorship
$15,000

Annual architect sponsorship includes: Spring build sponsorship, social media "architect" recognition, 8 tickets & 1 hole sponsor for the annual Golf Outing, 8 VIP tickets & platinum table sponsor for the Gala, up to $7,500 IN state tax credit, plus more.

Annual contractor sponsorship item
Annual contractor sponsorship
$10,000

Annual contractor sponsorship includes: joint fall build sponsorship, 2 fall build day social media post, 4 tickets & 1 hole sponsor for the annual Golf Outing, 8 tickets & gold sponsor listing for the Gala, up to $5,000 IN state tax credit, plus more.

Annual carpenter sponsorship item
Annual carpenter sponsorship
$5,000

Annual carpenter sponsorship includes: joint spring build sponsorship, spring build day social media post, 2 tickets to the annual Golf Outing, 8 tickets & silver sponsor listing to the annual Gala, up to $2,500 IN state tax credit, plus more.

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