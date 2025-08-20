Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County Annual Sponsorship Program

Champion
$5,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Golf Team: One team at the CIC Annual Outing
  • Playhouse Build Sponsorship
  • Bingo 4 Builds: 8 tickets
  • Recognition:
    • Large logo on in-store sponsor banner
    • Large logo in Habitat staff email signature
    • Large logo in e-newsletter footer
    • Large logo on Habitat website
  • Social Media: 4 posts per year
  • Plaque/Certificate: Large plaque
  • Habitat T-Shirts: 6
Leader
$3,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Choice of One: One Golf Team or one Playhouse Build Sponsorship
  • Bingo 4 Builds: 4 tickets
  • Recognition:
    • Logo on in-store sponsor banner
    • Logo in Habitat staff email signature
    • Logo in e-newsletter footer
    • Logo on Habitat website
  • Social Media: 2 posts per year
  • Plaque/Certificate: Plaque
  • Habitat T-Shirts: 4
Supporter
$1,000

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

  • Bingo 4 Builds: 2 tickets
  • Recognition:
    • Name listed on in-store sponsor banner
    • Name listed in Habitat staff email signature
    • Name listed in e-newsletter footer
    • Name listed on Habitat website
  • Social Media: 1 post per year
  • Plaque/Certificate: Certificate
  • Habitat T-Shirts: 2
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing