Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County Inc.
Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County Annual Sponsorship Program
Champion
$5,000
Golf Team
: One team at the CIC Annual Outing
Playhouse Build Sponsorship
Bingo 4 Builds
: 8 tickets
Recognition
:
Large logo on in-store sponsor banner
Large logo in Habitat staff email signature
Large logo in e-newsletter footer
Large logo on Habitat website
Social Media
: 4 posts per year
Plaque/Certificate
: Large plaque
Habitat T-Shirts
: 6
Leader
$3,000
Choice of One
: One Golf Team
or
one Playhouse Build Sponsorship
Bingo 4 Builds
: 4 tickets
Recognition
:
Logo on in-store sponsor banner
Logo in Habitat staff email signature
Logo in e-newsletter footer
Logo on Habitat website
Social Media
: 2 posts per year
Plaque/Certificate
: Plaque
Habitat T-Shirts
: 4
Supporter
$1,000
Bingo 4 Builds
: 2 tickets
Recognition
:
Name listed on in-store sponsor banner
Name listed in Habitat staff email signature
Name listed in e-newsletter footer
Name listed on Habitat website
Social Media
: 1 post per year
Plaque/Certificate
: Certificate
Habitat T-Shirts
: 2
Bingo 4 Builds
: 2 tickets
Recognition
:
Name listed on in-store sponsor banner
Name listed in Habitat staff email signature
Name listed in e-newsletter footer
Name listed on Habitat website
Social Media
: 1 post per year
Plaque/Certificate
: Certificate
Habitat T-Shirts
: 2
