Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley Baseball Fan Auction

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Starting bid
Used, donated Long-Sleeve Pittsburgh Pirates Hoodie by Majestic. Size XL.
Areas of staining/spotting, especially on right sleeve. Offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated Long-Sleeve New York Yankees Hoodie by Majestic. Size XL.
Areas of light staining/spotting. Offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated Majestic #38 Brian Wilson San Francisco Giants Road Gray jersey with 2010 World Series Championship patch. Size 44.
Some light staining/spotting could be present. Item offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated 2023 Lehigh Valley IronPigs Strikeout Cancer #30 Jersey. Seemingly signed by former IronPigs Hitting Coach and former MLB Player, Joe Thurston. Size 48.
A great item for any local baseball fan!
Light staining/spotting may be present. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated #48 Lehigh Valley IronPigs ('Cats' alternate identity) Jersey. Seemingly signed by former IronPigs pitcher and MLB player, Kolby Allard. SIze 46.
There is noticeable staining/spotting on this Jersey, especially on the front. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated 2022 Lehigh Valley IronPigs Nurse/Doctor Scrubs Jersey. Size XL.
There may be light staining/spotting present on this Jersey. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated Lehigh Valley Coquis (IronPigs Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration) #40 Jersey. Size 48.
This is a BEAUTIFUL Jersey!
There may be light staining/spotting present on this Jersey. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated New York Mets #5 David Wright Road Gray Jersey by Majestic. Size XL.
Light Staining/Spotting may be present on this Jersey. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated Orange Miami Marlins #7 Jose Reyes Jersey by Majestic. Size XL.
Light Staining/Spotting may be present on this Jersey. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated Minnesota Twins #3 Harmon Killebrew Home Creme Jersey by Majestic. Size XL.
There is some light staining/spotting on this Jersey, especially on the front near the buttons. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated San Francisco Giants #12 Nate Schierholtz Road Gray Jersey by Majestic. This Jersey includes a 2010 World Series Championship Patch. Size 52.
There is Staining/Spotting present on this Jersey. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated New York Yankees #7 Mickey Mantle Cooperstown Collection Jersey by Majestic. Size XL.
This item contains Spotting/Staining on the front, back (towards bottom of Jersey), and around the collar. Item is being offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated New York Mets #30 Michael Conforto Jersey by Majestic. Size XL. This item includes a 2015 World Series patch.
This Jersey has Staining/Spotting present. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Used, donated New York Mets #25 Carlos Delgado Jersey by Majestic. Size 54.
There is Staining/Spotting present on this Jersey. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Add to your memorabilia collection with this New York Mets miniature batting helmet, seemingly signed by former MLB Player and Baseball Hall of Famer, Roberto Alomar.
This item shows some signs of dust and dirt, though the signature looks clear. Item is offered as-is.
Starting bid
Add to your memorabilia and reading collection at the same time with this "Autographed" Edition of 'Just My Game', a memoir of former MLB Pitcher, Jason Grilli. This book is seemingly signed by the author.
This book may show signs of dust and dirt and/or normal shelf wear, but is in overall good condition. This item is being offered as-is.
Starting bid
Add to your memorabilia collection with this autographed 8"x10" photo of former MLB Player and Baseball Hall of Famer, Orlando Cepeda (d. 2024)!
This item includes a Certificate of Authenticity and a sticker from autographreference.com indicating its legitimacy.
This item may show signs of normal shelf wear from storage but is in good overall condition. Item is being offered as-is.
Starting bid
Add to your memorabilia collection with this Pittsburgh Pirates 4"x6" card seemingly signed by former MLB Pitcher, Mark Melancon.
This item may show normal signs of shelf/storage wear but is in good overall condition. Item is being offered as-is.
Starting bid
Add to your memorabilia collection with this 1990 Fleer card of former MLB Player, Will Clark. This card is seemingly signed by the player.
This item may show normal signs of storage wear but is in good overall condition. Item is being offered as-is.
Starting bid
Add to your memorabilia collection with this 1989 Topps Baseball card picturing and seemingly signed by former MLB Pitcher, Ron Guidry.
This item may show normal signs of storage wear, but is in good overall condition. Item is being offered as-is.
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