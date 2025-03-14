Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley Spring Silent Auction

Vintage Matchbox Lesney England 48 Carry Case (+ 27 cars)
$100
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This 1980 carry case is the ultimate way to hold your Hot Wheels or Matchbox collection. Shaped like a race car, it has 4 removable trays holding 12 vehicles each. A small plastic flap closes the case. 27 cars are included ranging from dragsters to double decker busses to Batmobiles.
DIMENSIONS: 19" long x 7" wide x 4" tall. Weighs about 2 lbs. 27 cars included.
COMPARABLES: The blue case alone is online for $30 - $40, and the 27 cars inside total around $380.
Mid Century Rocks Glasses in Gold Caddy
$20
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: Cocktail lovers! Here's a classic 1950 beverage set to add class to your next party. These Libbey lowball glasses enable eight of your friends to enjoy your cocktails, and includes an ice bucket to keep things chill. Metal carrier has a coil handle.
DIMENSIONS: Caddy: 13” long x 13” wide x 10” tall. Small glasses: 3.25” diameter x 3.5” tall. Ice bucket: 6” diameter x 5” tall.
COMPARABLES: eBay offers an exact match for $149.99.
Brazilian Jacaranda Wood Tray by Jean Gillon
$50
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This beautiful wooden tray is crafted out of Jacaranda wood by renowned designer Jean Gillon. Romanian born Gillon created many types of wood art ranging from bowls to furniture. The Jacaranda wood is ideal for handcrafting decorative pieces due to its color and grain.
DIMENSIONS: 24” long x 7” wide x 1.5” tall.
COMPARABLES: Listed on Chairish for $475 and 1stDibs for $500. Other pieces by Gillion range from $200 - $1250.
Fenton White Milk Glass Lamp
$40
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This Fenton lamp features thick milk glass globes in the poppy pattern with a profusion of embossed poppy flowers and leaves, and will fit perfectly in your parlor. The clear glass chimney is visible above the ruffled top. The lamp has a bulb in the top and a night light bulb in the bottom, which can be turned on together or independently. American made.
DIMENSIONS: 23" tall x 9" wide.
COMPARABLES: Exact matches on Etsy and eBay range from $300 to $379.
Impressive Limoges Porcelain Platter
$15
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: Highly collectable, Limoges porcelain is hard-paste porcelain produced by factories in the city of Limoges, France in the beginning of the late 18th century, and remains today as the premier manufacturer in France. This outstanding tray or platter has the "wow" factor collectors love. Its unusual shape, hand painted floral decorations, gold trim, and gold painted center medallion is made to impress. Use as a centerpiece or as a server.
DIMENSIONS: 20" long x 16" wide x 1.5" tall.
COMPARABLES: No exact match was found online. Ff-antiques offers a similar pink and white presentation cake plate for $210. Etsy offers a rectangular 17" x 11.5" platter for $89.90.
Vintage Alabaster Table Lamp
$15
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This Italian Neoclassic urn style table lamp is a classic design that will brighten any room, regardless of style. This alabaster lamp is solidly made in Italy. May need some repairs to become functional.
DIMENSIONS: Lamp: 4.5” long x 4.5” wide x 30” tall. Shade: 13” tall x 17” diameter.
COMPARABLES: 1stDibs sold an exact match pair for $2,125. Etsy offers a 30" exact match for $150.
Vintage Budweiser Beer Electric Pocket-Watch Style Clock
$10
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This vintage Budweiser clock is a perfect addition to your decor collection. It is made of lightweight plastic, and runs on electricity. Light bulbs are not included.
DIMENSIONS: 12” diameter x 17” tall x 3” deep.
COMPARABLES: eBay offers this item from between $50 - $250.
Two Ceramic Benihana Tiki Mugs
$10
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: With an opening in the back and a hole for straws in the front, these cute collectable Benihana mugs are fun for everyone to enjoy. These mugs are from the Hibachi chain Benihana, and are not currently available in their store with the straw hold feature.
DIMENSIONS: 4-5” wide x 3” deep x 7.5” tall.
COMPARABLES: eBay offers $15 - $35 for one Buddha mug, and $30 - $40 for a pair.
Metal Panning for Gold Sculpture
$10
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This is a unique copper sculpture by T. Begay. It features a man panning for gold with his pickaxe.
DIMENSIONS: 7” long x 7” wide x 10” tall.
COMPARABLES: No exact matches found online, but similar pieces sold for around $30.
Japanese Porcelain Bowl
$8
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This unique piece features a floral pattern on a sky blue backdrop. The Japanese porcelain bowl is perfect for serving or displaying.
DIMENSIONS: 8.5” diameter x 2.25” tall.
COMPARABLES: No exact matches found online, but similar pieces sold for around $30.
Japanese Glass Fishing Float
$20
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This huge Japanese fishing float was once used to keep fishing nets from drifting away. Now this iridescent glass orb can be used to decorate your space.
DIMENSIONS: 12" diameter. Heavy.
COMPARABLES: Item ranges from $150 - $200 on Etsy.
DESCRIPTION: This lucite pretzel twisted candlestick can hold two candles and was made by Dorothy Thorpe. Thorpe was a renowned midcentury glassware designer.
DIMENSIONS: 8” x 8” x 8."
COMPARABLES: An exact match sold on 1stDibs for $775. Similar Thorpe candlesticks sold for $650 - $950 on 1stDibs.
1974 Revolving Seesaw Musical Figurine
$5
Starting bid
DIMENSIONS: This vintage musical figuring is from the Kim "Love Is..." collection. "Love is...a series of ups and downs."
DIMENSIONS: 6” diameter x 7.5” tall.
COMPARABLES: An exact match sold on eBay for $40.
Antique Shepard Company Stoneware Jug
$50
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This antique stoneware jug will add depth to any space and can be displayed solo or used as a vase.
DIMENSIONS: 11.5” tall x 7” diameter, 1 gallon volume.
COMPARABLES: eBay sold an exact match for $221.
Greek Naxos Sphinx Sculpture Replica
$10
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: The original Sphinx of Naxos was created in 560 BCE to guard Apollo's temple in ancient Greece. This replica encapsulates all the grandeur or the original sphinx while being able to fit on your shelf.
DIMENSIONS: 6” long x 3” wide x 9” tall.
COMPARABLES: Found on eBay for between $20 - $45.
Vintage Wood and Ribbed Glass Washboard
$20
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This ribbed glass washboard adds a vintage touch to your space and reads: “Ideal for silks, hosiery and lingerie or handkerchiefs. Just the right size to fit a bucket, pail or lavatory. Packs easily into suit case or traveling bag. Columbus Washboard Co., Columbus, Ohio.”
DIMENSIONS: 17” long x 8.5” wide x 1.25” thick.
COMPARABLES: Multiple sites sell this item for around $40.
Grolsch Premium Lager Keg Lamp
$10
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This is a one of a kind lamp that features a Grolsch Premium Lager Keg as the base. Its unique design will light up any space.
DIMENIONS: 6.5” diameter x 20.5” tall. Bulb not included.
COMPARABLES: This is a unique item, but just the keg sold on eBay for $20.
Hand Carved Chinese Lantern with Tassels
$15
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: Originally from the Great Wall Sheraton Hotel in Beijing, China, this beautiful wood lantern holder adorned with seven tassels will shine bright with a lantern inside of it.
DIMENSIONS: 17.5” diameter x 16” tall.
COMPARABLES: No exact matches found online, but a similar model sold for $60.
Handmade Wooden Car & Truck Toy
$20
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: Handmade by Nazareth resident Lester S. Kemmerer (1929 - 2020), this charming set of wooden toys is a perfect addition to any collection.
DIMENSIONS: Car: 11” long x 5.5” wide x 6” tall. Truck: 13” long x 5” wide x 6.5” tall.
COMPARABLES: A similar car piece sold on Etsy for $45 and $54. A similar truck toy sold on eBay for $90. A similar pair of toys sold for $85 on Etsy.
Ceramic Weeping Gold Pitcher
$10
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This ceramic pitcher was crafted by Holley Ross Pottery, a pike county business that has since shut down. This piece of china offers a beautiful 22 karat gold finish.
DIMENSIONS: 3” diameter x 8.25” tall.
COMPARABLES: Exact matches sold on Etsy for $15 - $35.
Vintage VaporAll Electric Humidifier
$10
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This vintage VaporAll humidifier was once used practically in homes, but due to its missing parts, now it can be used for display in your collection.
DIMENSIONS: 10” long x 8.5” wide x 15” tall.
COMPARABLES: With all parts, this item sold on eBay for $89, $150.
Ceramic Blue and Red Parrot Lamp
$50
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This unique lamp features two colorful parrots, one red and one blue, as well as a parrot topper.
DIMENSIONS: 5” diameter x 21” tall.
COMPARABLES: A similar lamp sold on eBay for $200.
Set of Vintage Troll Toys
$100
Starting bid
DESCRIPTION: This set of 12 Dam Things troll dolls from 1984 are perfect to add to any vintage toy collection.
DIMENSIONS: 7" tall.
COMPARABLES: The purple trolls sold on Etsy for $57, and the trolls with white hair sold for $20. A brand new red haired troll sold for $300 on Mercari.The total for all 12 trolls is around $400 - $500.
