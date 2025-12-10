Hosted by

Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley

About this event

Sales closed

Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley's Silent Auction - December

Pick-up location

38 Main St, Hellertown, PA 18055, USA

Korean Solid Brass Sculpture item
Korean Solid Brass Sculpture item
Korean Solid Brass Sculpture
$25

Starting bid

Rare vintage solid brass sculpture, 1980s. Made in Korea.

Silver Colt 2nd Gen Powder Flask item
Silver Colt 2nd Gen Powder Flask
$20

Starting bid

with box, made in Italy

Folding Dessert Server item
Folding Dessert Server item
Folding Dessert Server item
Folding Dessert Server
$15

Starting bid

This beautiful piece is silver plated and the patina is very unique! A great gift to the host or baker in your life!

Viking Drinking Horn item
Viking Drinking Horn item
Viking Drinking Horn
$35

Starting bid

Handmade, unique item with leather, horn and antler. A great gift for the viking enthusiast in your life!

Bordallo Pinheiro Lemon orange pitcher item
Bordallo Pinheiro Lemon orange pitcher item
Bordallo Pinheiro Lemon orange pitcher
$35

Starting bid

Beautiful little pitcher (8''x7''). Item is still for sale on the Bordallo website for $155.

Hopalong Cassity Hankies item
Hopalong Cassity Hankies
$10

Starting bid

Three hankies featuring Topper the horse. 12''x12''

Antique Barber Razor item
Antique Barber Razor item
Antique Barber Razor item
Antique Barber Razor
$10

Starting bid

Straight Edge razor with box. Insurance slip and original receipt from 1809 included.

Dagger with Carved Wood Handle and Sheath item
Dagger with Carved Wood Handle and Sheath item
Dagger with Carved Wood Handle and Sheath
$10

Starting bid

Carved wood, sheath with brass tip and fittings.

Mid Century Cheese Board item
Mid Century Cheese Board item
Mid Century Cheese Board
$5

Starting bid

A perfect way to present your meat and cheese platter.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!