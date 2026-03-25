Greater ABQ. Habitat For Humanity Silent Auction

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Travel in style with a unique international flair. 20" travel duffle bag made from 100% Water Buffalo and includes high quality zippers and brass hardware, adjustable strap and two top handles.
A $350.00 value
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Bursting with the rich color of a perfectly aged merlot, these dramatic drop earrings deliver full-bodied color and glamorous shine. Featuring 25.00 ct. tw. square cushion-cut and pear-shaped garnets and sprinkled with genuine diamonds.
A $800.00 value
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This stylish men's watch from the Diamonds Collection by Bulova showcases diamonds and yellow-gold tone Roman numeral indexes and a date window at 6:00 on its black dial. Features a quartz movement and is water-resistant to 30 meters.
Value $500.00
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Take a walk on the bright side. Featuring garnets, peridots, citrines, amethysts, iolites and sky blue topaz gemstones in oval shapes that wrap your wrist in luxury and refinement. Sterling silver with lobster clasp.
Value $250.00
Starting bid
The "Leonardo Watch" is derived from the "lewo" and "harti" which means "the strength of a lion". The interplay of walnut wood and stainless steel on the band, married to the genuine gray marble face dial and genuine gray marble creates a watch of unique beauty and rugged play.
Value $400.00
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Impress your guests with this large versatile cheeseboard tray set. Featuring multiple accessories, it simplifies entertaining and enhances any gathering with a stylish and appetizing display. Natural water resistance, unique grain patterns, scratch and dent resistant.
Starting bid
tPortable speaker + LED Ligh + Hanging Lamp + Landscape light. Provides a perfect outdoor or campfire ambience for your yard, garden, party, BBQ and more. The outdoor speaker has 2 lighting modes - Flame lite and night lite. 10 hours playtime and 66 FT wireless control. Pair2 for superior stereo sound.
Starting bid
Sit this unique item on your desk watch the conversation ignite. Premium futuristic design, Precision flow Ink, Schmidt Ballpoint cartridges. Crafted with aircraft grade aluminum and zinc alloy. This precision engineered writing tool offers a 23.5 degree hovering angle for a stunning desk aesthetic.
Starting bid
Cocktail smoker infuser kit with 6 different flavored woodchips, 2 glasses, 2 ice ball molds, smoker barrel, metal filter and torch. Everything you need for a perfect cocktail experience in a beautifully presented gift box. This set will enhance any bar or kitchen for the whiskey aficionado.
Starting bid
Be photographed by world Renowned Bradford Portraits in Newport Beach California! Includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry (a $5,000 value) and a one-night luxury hotel stay at the luxurious Westin South Coast Plaza in gorgeous Costa Mesa, CA.
Package Value - $5,500
Starting bid
Set courtesy of Kendra Scott Jewelers. Made from Sterling Silver and Rhodium, the combined value of this set is $150.00
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