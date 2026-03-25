Habitat For Humanity

Hosted by

Habitat For Humanity

About this event

Greater ABQ. Habitat For Humanity Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4900 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110, USA

Juniper Leather Duffle Bag for Men item
Juniper Leather Duffle Bag for Men
$80

Starting bid

Travel in style with a unique international flair. 20" travel duffle bag made from 100% Water Buffalo and includes high quality zippers and brass hardware, adjustable strap and two top handles.

A $350.00 value

25.00 ct.tw. Garnet Drop Earrings item
25.00 ct.tw. Garnet Drop Earrings
$150

Starting bid

Bursting with the rich color of a perfectly aged merlot, these dramatic drop earrings deliver full-bodied color and glamorous shine. Featuring 25.00 ct. tw. square cushion-cut and pear-shaped garnets and sprinkled with genuine diamonds.


A $800.00 value

Bulova Men's Watch Diamonds Collection item
Bulova Men's Watch Diamonds Collection
$100

Starting bid

This stylish men's watch from the Diamonds Collection by Bulova showcases diamonds and yellow-gold tone Roman numeral indexes and a date window at 6:00 on its black dial. Features a quartz movement and is water-resistant to 30 meters.


Value $500.00

16.00 ct. tw. Multi-Gemstone Link Bracelet item
16.00 ct. tw. Multi-Gemstone Link Bracelet item
16.00 ct. tw. Multi-Gemstone Link Bracelet
$50

Starting bid

Take a walk on the bright side. Featuring garnets, peridots, citrines, amethysts, iolites and sky blue topaz gemstones in oval shapes that wrap your wrist in luxury and refinement. Sterling silver with lobster clasp.


Value $250.00

Holzkern Men's walnut and Marble Watch item
Holzkern Men's walnut and Marble Watch
$100

Starting bid

The "Leonardo Watch" is derived from the "lewo" and "harti" which means "the strength of a lion". The interplay of walnut wood and stainless steel on the band, married to the genuine gray marble face dial and genuine gray marble creates a watch of unique beauty and rugged play.


Value $400.00

Large Bamboo Cheese Board Set item
Large Bamboo Cheese Board Set
$25

Starting bid

Impress your guests with this large versatile cheeseboard tray set. Featuring multiple accessories, it simplifies entertaining and enhances any gathering with a stylish and appetizing display. Natural water resistance, unique grain patterns, scratch and dent resistant.



Torchlite 4 IN 1 Ambiance Speaker Set item
Torchlite 4 IN 1 Ambiance Speaker Set
$40

Starting bid

tPortable speaker + LED Ligh + Hanging Lamp + Landscape light. Provides a perfect outdoor or campfire ambience for your yard, garden, party, BBQ and more. The outdoor speaker has 2 lighting modes - Flame lite and night lite. 10 hours playtime and 66 FT wireless control. Pair2 for superior stereo sound.

Hover Pen Interstellar item
Hover Pen Interstellar
$75

Starting bid

Sit this unique item on your desk watch the conversation ignite. Premium futuristic design, Precision flow Ink, Schmidt Ballpoint cartridges. Crafted with aircraft grade aluminum and zinc alloy. This precision engineered writing tool offers a 23.5 degree hovering angle for a stunning desk aesthetic.

Whiskey Smoker Kit w/ Torch item
Whiskey Smoker Kit w/ Torch item
Whiskey Smoker Kit w/ Torch
$75

Starting bid

Cocktail smoker infuser kit with 6 different flavored woodchips, 2 glasses, 2 ice ball molds, smoker barrel, metal filter and torch. Everything you need for a perfect cocktail experience in a beautifully presented gift box. This set will enhance any bar or kitchen for the whiskey aficionado.

Bradford Renaissance Portraits item
Bradford Renaissance Portraits item
Bradford Renaissance Portraits
$300

Starting bid

Be photographed by world Renowned Bradford Portraits in Newport Beach California! Includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry (a $5,000 value) and a one-night luxury hotel stay at the luxurious Westin South Coast Plaza in gorgeous Costa Mesa, CA.


Package Value - $5,500

Elisa Pave Frame Pendant Necklace & Mikki Pave Earrings item
Elisa Pave Frame Pendant Necklace & Mikki Pave Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Set courtesy of Kendra Scott Jewelers. Made from Sterling Silver and Rhodium, the combined value of this set is $150.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!