Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This monthly donation can helps us buy:
Boxes of nails,
Screws,
Adhesives,
caulking,
safety glasses
Renews monthly
By donating $25 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:
Insulation for Room,
Interior Paint for a Room,
Kitchen Sink and Plumbing fixtures
Renews monthly
By donating $50 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:
Energy efficient Windows
Flooring for a Bedroom
Interior Doors and Hardware
Exterior Siding for Section of the Home
Renews monthly
By donating $75 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:
Concrete for the Driveway
Lumber for Framing
Dry Wall
Kitchen Cabinetry
Renews monthly
By donating $100 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:
Framing Material for an Entire Room
Full Appliance Package
Full Exterior Paint
Volunteers Tools
Renews monthly
By donating $200 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:
Portion of a Home's Roofing
Complete floor package
Large Portion of Plumbing Installation
Land Grading and Site Preparation for home
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!