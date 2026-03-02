Habitat Mesa

Offered by

Habitat Mesa

About the memberships

Habitat for Humanity of Mesa County Memberships

Builder's Buddy
$10

Renews monthly

This monthly donation can helps us buy:

Boxes of nails,

Screws,

Adhesives,

caulking,

safety glasses

Framing Friend
$25

Renews monthly

By donating $25 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:

Insulation for Room,

Interior Paint for a Room,

Kitchen Sink and Plumbing fixtures


Roof Raiser
$50

Renews monthly

By donating $50 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:

Energy efficient Windows

Flooring for a Bedroom

Interior Doors and Hardware

Exterior Siding for Section of the Home

Wall Builder
$75

Renews monthly

By donating $75 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:

Concrete for the Driveway

Lumber for Framing

Dry Wall

Kitchen Cabinetry

Home Finisher
$100

Renews monthly

By donating $100 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:

Framing Material for an Entire Room

Full Appliance Package

Full Exterior Paint

Volunteers Tools

Key Partner
$200

Renews monthly

By donating $200 dollars a month you are helping Habitat purchase:

Portion of a Home's Roofing

Complete floor package

Large Portion of Plumbing Installation

Land Grading and Site Preparation for home

Add a donation for Habitat Mesa

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!