HABR Community Flag Football Turkey Bowl

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About this event
The Police Team is bringing discipline, determination, and just the right amount of competitive swagger. They keep the community safe year‑round — now they’re ready to defend the end zone, too.
The Fire Team is fired up and ready to play. Known for bravery, teamwork, and running toward the action, they’re stepping onto the field with the same unstoppable energy.
The Healthcare Team is here to heal, help, and hustle. They care for our community every day — now they’re trading scrubs for flags and showing off their game‑day spirit.
The REALTORS® Team knows how to close deals, build connections, and hustle with heart. They’re ready to negotiate their way into the end zone and bring home the bragging rights.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!