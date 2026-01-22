Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth

Hosted by

Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth

About this event

HACE Foundation 4th Annual Gala

2863 Woodbridge Ave

Edison, NJ 08837, USA

Tickets
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company name recognition at the event

thank you in the program

half-page ad in the program

2 tickets to the event

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials

company name/logo placement for on-site signage

full page ad in the program

4 tickets to the event

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

sponsorship recognition in marketing materials and pre- and post-publicity company name/logo placement for on-site signage and inclusion on the official step and repeat and banner

inside back cover ad in the program

6 tickets to the event

Diamond Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship recognition in marketing materials and pre- and post-publicity company name/logo placement for on-site signage and inclusion on the official step and repeat and banner

back cover in the program

10 tickets to the event

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Naming rights as a title sponsor

title sponsorship recognition in all marketing materials, and pre- and post-publicity

company name/logo placement for on-site signage and inclusion on the official step and repeat and banners

opportunity to deliver greetings on behalf of your company during the event inside-front cover of the program

VIP seating

10 tickets to the event

Sponsor a Youth
$150

Sponsor a youth's ticket from the college prep program

Donation
Pay what you can

Donate to our cause

