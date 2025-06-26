Haciendas: A Parade of Homes Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Two-Night Stay at La Fonda On the Plaza - includes (2) breakfast for two at La Plazuela Restaurant and $150 gift certificate to Susan's Fine Wine & Spirits ($1,150 total value)
Chef's Choice Dinner with Chef Fernando Olea at Sazon - does not include alcohol, tax or gratuity ($300 total value)
$50 Gift Certificates to Four Local Breweries: Santa Fe Brewing Co, Nuckolls, Second Street Brewery and Tumbleroot ($200 total value)
Various Gift Certificates to Local Restaurants: Bullring Steakhouse, Joe's Tequila Bar, Cowgirl BBQ, Atrisco Cafe, Boxcar and Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen ($450 total value)
One Hour Photo Session - includes 20 digital images and online image gallery ($525 total value)
Mini Photo Session - includes 5 digital images and online image gallery ($150 total value)
Santa Fe Country Club - four 18-hole rounds of golf (Tues-Fri with golf cart), two 1-hour private golf lessons with Alo Brodsky and $200 gift certificate to the ProShop ($600 total value)
Two round trip tickets for the Sandia Tram and $200 gift certificate to Ten3 - restaurant at the top ($270 total value)
Two-hour class for two guests at Paseo Pottery ($230 total value)
Signature Hydrafacial with Karmella Sanchez of Skin Ritual ($165 total value)
Custom Facial with Cassandra Garcia of Skin Ritual ($125 total value)
Two tickets for Sky Railway 2.5hr Sunset Serende, $60 gift certificate to Tomasitas and two tickets to Sky Cinema - previously known as Violet Crown ($300 total value)
Two Tickets - join us the last Thursday of the month for a special three or four course meal curated by Chef Eric Stumpf ($190 total value)
