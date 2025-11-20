2026 Hackensack River Nation Summit

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes breakfast, lunch and access to all sessions. If you work or volunteer for a nonprofit with a budget of $500,000 or less, please register at the small nonprofit and volunteer rate. You must use your organizational email when registering.
Use this option if you are a member of an Environmental Commission, Green Team, Planning or Zoning Board or work for a small nonprofit organization (budget of less than $500,000). If you are with an Environmental Commission or Green Team, please indicate which one in the questions section. If you are with a small nonprofit, please register using your organizational email.
Please register using your school email address.
Use this option if you are paying by check, or want to provide an institutional purchase order to reserve your seat. NOTE: The ticket is not free -- you will be invoiced based on the group you select.
$
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