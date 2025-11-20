Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

Hosted by

Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

About this event

2026 Hackensack River Nation Summit

Fairleigh Dickinson University Student Union Building SUB Lane

General Admission
$80
Available until Apr 15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Governments, large nonprofit organizations
$60
Available until Apr 15

Includes breakfast, lunch and access to all sessions. If you work or volunteer for a nonprofit with a budget of $500,000 or less, please register at the small nonprofit and volunteer rate. You must use your organizational email when registering.

Small nonprofit or community volunteer
$40
Available until Apr 15

Use this option if you are a member of an Environmental Commission, Green Team, Planning or Zoning Board or work for a small nonprofit organization (budget of less than $500,000). If you are with an Environmental Commission or Green Team, please indicate which one in the questions section. If you are with a small nonprofit, please register using your organizational email.

Student
$20
Available until Apr 15

Please register using your school email address.

Pay by check or reserve a seat
Free

Use this option if you are paying by check, or want to provide an institutional purchase order to reserve your seat. NOTE: The ticket is not free -- you will be invoiced based on the group you select.

Add a donation for Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

$

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