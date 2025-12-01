Hackensack River Nation Summit Sponsorship Store

About this shop
You get 6 feet of display space at the Environmental Fair. The use of a table and two chairs is included. If you would like more space, please indicate you would like more than 1 of these items.
Benefits include:
• 18 free tickets. • Exhibit table in a prime location at the conference. • Mention in welcome announcement at Plenary Session. • Full page program ad. • Major Donor listing on Conference website with large logo and link to company/organization. • Three seats at VIP table during lunch. • One ‘sponsor spotlight’ and at least two mentions on NNJCF social media. • Introduce keynote speaker or plenary session, with brief comments about your organization.
Benefits include:
• 12 free tickets. • Exhibit table in a prime location at the conference. • Major Donor listing on Conference website with large logo and link to company/ organization. • Full page program ad. • Two seats at VIP table during lunch. • One ‘sponsor spotlight’ and at least two mentions on NNJCF social media.
• 10 free tickets. • Exhibit table in a prime location at the conference. • Donor listing on Conference website with medium logo. • One seat at VIP table during lunch • Half-page program ad • One ‘sponsor spotlight’ and at least one mention on NNJCF social media.
Benefits include:
• 5 free tickets. • Exhibit table. • Donor listing on Conference website with medium logo. • Half-page program ad.
Benefits include:
• 3 free tickets. • Exhibit table. • Donor listing on Conference website. • Identification as Track Sponsor, with opportunity to make 1-minute announcement at beginning of Track related sessions. • Option to sponsor Closing Reception. • Quarter-page program ad.
Benefits include:
• 3 free tickets. • Exhibit table. • Donor listing on Conference website. • Quarter-page program ad.
Your ad in the program book and on a rotating slideshow to be seen during the event.
Your ad on half a page in the program book and half a screen in a rotating slideshow to be seen at the event.
Your quarter-page ad in the program book and quarter-slide ad in the rotating slideshow to be shown during the event.
You can help a student, artist, nonprofit professional or anyone attend the Summit by sponsoring their ticket. You or your organization will be recognized as a Ticket Sponsor on the Summit website and at the event.
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