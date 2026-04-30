Hackett Shoot

About this event
Pop or water
Single cheese burger
Chips
Candy
Double cheese burger
Single raffle ticket for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)
6 raffle tickets bundle for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)
2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar
T-shit (single)
T-shirt (double)
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