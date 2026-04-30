Muscatine Chapter of Izaak Walton of America

Hosted by

Muscatine Chapter of Izaak Walton of America

About this event

Hackett Shoot

2400 170th St

Muscatine, IA 52761, USA

Can of pop or bottle of water item
Can of pop or bottle of water
$1

Pop or water

Single cheese burger item
Single cheese burger
$3

Single cheese burger

Chips item
Chips
$1

Chips

Candy item
Candy
$2

Candy

Double cheese burger item
Double cheese burger
$5

Double cheese burger

Raffle Ticket (single) item
Raffle Ticket (single)
$20

Single raffle ticket for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)

Raffle Ticket (6 bundle) item
Raffle Ticket (6 bundle)
$100

6 raffle tickets bundle for 450 bushmaster to be drawn at summer banquet 2026. New custom bolt action 450 Bushmaster featuring a Faxon Stainless Action, Carbon Fiber over stainless threaded barrel, Triggertech 4 ounce to 2 pound adjustable trigger, XLR Industries Element Aluminum Chassis, and Riton 5 Primal 2-12x44 scope. MSRP $4350 Donated by W3 Gunworks (563-529-0182)

2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar item
2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar
$50

2026 Wilton Kids Trap Shoot Calendar

T-shit (single) item
T-shit (single)
$20

T-shit (single)

T-shirt (double) item
T-shirt (double)
$30

T-shirt (double)

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