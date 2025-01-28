HackTheBay 2025

- Exclusive sponsorship of one meal during the conference (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) - Recognition as the official Food Sponsor, with logo placement in the dining area - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items during the meal - Mention in the conference program and on the website as the official Food Sponsor

- Exclusive sponsorship of one meal during the conference (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) - Recognition as the official Food Sponsor, with logo placement in the dining area - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items during the meal - Mention in the conference program and on the website as the official Food Sponsor

seeMoreDetailsMobile