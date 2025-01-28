HackTheBay 2025

- Premier logo placement on the Pacific Hackers Conference website, promotional materials, and event signage
- Full-page advertisement in the conference program
- Complimentary exhibition booth in a prime location
- Six (6) complimentary full-conference registrations
- Exclusive opportunity to deliver a keynote address or sponsor a keynote session
- Multiple dedicated social media posts on Pacific Hackers' channels recognizing sponsorship
- Opt-in all leads will be provided.
- 50-minutes speaking slot
- Inclusion in all press releases as a Platinum Sponsor
- Professional recorded podcast with industry leaders
- 1-year Membership to Hacker Dojo (transferable – valued at $1500)
- Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Gold Sponsor
$6,500
- Logo placement on the HackTheBay website, promotional materials, and event signage
- Half-page advertisement in the conference program
- Complimentary exhibition booth
- Four (4) complimentary full-conference registrations
- Inclusion in selected press releases as a Gold Sponsor
- Opt-in all leads will be provided
- 20-minutes speaking slot
- Dedicated social media posts on Pacific Hackers' channels
- Professional recorded panel with industry leaders
- Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Silver Sponsor
$4,500
- Logo placement on the Pacific Hackers Conference website and promotional materials
- Quarter-page advertisement in the conference program
- Two (2) complimentary full-conference registrations
- Mention in selected press releases and social media
- Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Bronze
$2,000
- Logo placement on the Pacific Hackers Conference website
- One (1) complimentary full-conference registration
- Mention in social media
- Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Happy Hour Sponsor
$3,500
- Exclusive sponsorship of the conference's Happy Hour event
- Recognition as the official Happy Hour sponsor, with logo placement at the venue
- Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items during the Happy Hour
- Brief speaking opportunity to welcome attendees to the Happy Hour
Food Sponsor
$2,500
- Exclusive sponsorship of one meal during the conference (breakfast, lunch, or dinner)
- Recognition as the official Food Sponsor, with logo placement in the dining area
- Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items during the meal
- Mention in the conference program and on the website as the official Food Sponsor
Entertainment Sponsor
$2,000
- Support one of the most engaging events at the conference
- Recognition during the CTF event and logo presence
Coffee & Code Break
$2,000
- Exclusive sponsorship of a coffee break
- Recognition during the break with thematic coding challenges or quizzes
Supporter
$1,500
- Recognition as a supporter with logo placement on the website and social media.
