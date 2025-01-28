HackTheBay 2025

161 Erie St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
- Premier logo placement on the Pacific Hackers Conference website, promotional materials, and event signage - Full-page advertisement in the conference program - Complimentary exhibition booth in a prime location - Six (6) complimentary full-conference registrations - Exclusive opportunity to deliver a keynote address or sponsor a keynote session - Multiple dedicated social media posts on Pacific Hackers' channels recognizing sponsorship - Opt-in all leads will be provided. - 50-minutes speaking slot - Inclusion in all press releases as a Platinum Sponsor - Professional recorded podcast with industry leaders - 1-year Membership to Hacker Dojo (transferable – valued at $1500) - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Gold Sponsor
$6,500
- Logo placement on the HackTheBay website, promotional materials, and event signage - Half-page advertisement in the conference program - Complimentary exhibition booth - Four (4) complimentary full-conference registrations - Inclusion in selected press releases as a Gold Sponsor - Opt-in all leads will be provided - 20-minutes speaking slot - Dedicated social media posts on Pacific Hackers' channels - Professional recorded panel with industry leaders - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Silver Sponsor
$4,500
- Logo placement on the Pacific Hackers Conference website and promotional materials - Quarter-page advertisement in the conference program - Two (2) complimentary full-conference registrations - Mention in selected press releases and social media - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Bronze
$2,000
- Logo placement on the Pacific Hackers Conference website - One (1) complimentary full-conference registration - Mention in social media - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items
Happy Hour Sponsor
$3,500
- Exclusive sponsorship of the conference's Happy Hour event - Recognition as the official Happy Hour sponsor, with logo placement at the venue - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items during the Happy Hour - Brief speaking opportunity to welcome attendees to the Happy Hour
Food Sponsor
$2,500
- Exclusive sponsorship of one meal during the conference (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) - Recognition as the official Food Sponsor, with logo placement in the dining area - Opportunity to distribute branded merchandise or promotional items during the meal - Mention in the conference program and on the website as the official Food Sponsor
Entertainment Sponsor
$2,000
- Support one of the most engaging events at the conference - Recognition during the CTF event and logo presence
Coffee & Code Break
$2,000
- Exclusive sponsorship of a coffee break - Recognition during the break with thematic coding challenges or quizzes
Supporter
$1,500
- Recognition as a supporter with logo placement on the website and social media.
