Hades Hound LEMC's Ring Order Form

Sterling Silver Ring. Available in half sizes. Engraving add options: Engraved lettering one side $10.00 Engraved lettering two sides $15.00 Custom Imagine one side lettering one side $25.00 Custom Images two sides $25.00 The 3rd image is and example of the quality. For custom images there is a one time setup charge of $30 for converting the image to the format required. Add any options total and put it in the club donation area, not on zeffy.

Sterling Silver Ring. Available in half sizes. Engraving add options: Engraved lettering one side $10.00 Engraved lettering two sides $15.00 Custom Imagine one side lettering one side $25.00 Custom Images two sides $25.00 The 3rd image is and example of the quality. For custom images there is a one time setup charge of $30 for converting the image to the format required. Add any options total and put it in the club donation area, not on zeffy.

More details...