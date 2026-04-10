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CYT Dallas

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Hadestown Teen Edition Pre-Orders

Hadestown Teen Edition Show Shirt item
Hadestown Teen Edition Show Shirt
$22
Available until May 11

CYT show shirts are great for marketing the show. Cast members DO NOT receive a shirt. These 100% cotton shirts are available to cast, families,and fans for purchase! Shirts will be delivered to cast member prior to tech week. *Taxes included Order deadline 5/6

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Show Media item
Show Media
$43

Show media includes video recording and photography of our production of Aladdin Jr. Video & photos will be sent to you by email post production via digital download.*Taxes included

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June 6th Tech Meal item
June 6th Tech Meal
$11
Available until Jun 3

3 pieces of pizza served with fruit served between the Saturday performances. *Orders Close 6/3 at 10pm

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