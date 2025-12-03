Hosted by

Hamburg Area Education Foundation

HAEF Casino Night 2026

215 Pine St

Hamburg, PA 19526, USA

General admission - admit one
$65

Includes dinner buffet, $100 of chips for casino play, and admission for the event. Cash bar, additional chips and raffles available for purchase at event.

Early Bird - Buy a Table of 10!
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You are purchasing a reserved table for 10 people. Each table includes 10 tickets at a discounted rate.

Each ticket includes dinner buffet, $100 of chips for casino play, and admission for the event. Cash bar, additional chips and raffles available for purchase at event.

Can't make the event? Donate a ticket to the cause.
$65

We are sorry you cannot attend our 2nd Annual Casino Night. Thank you for still supporting the event! This option is a donation to HAEF, not an event ticket, and will be used to support our mission.

