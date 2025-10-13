2025 Hage Elementary Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail Value: $120
One month unlimited fitness classes (Retail value $236) and one 60min massage (Retail Value $125)
Total Retail Value: $361
Retail Value: $300
Retail Price: $150
Retail Price: $150
Retail Value: $50
2 ticket vouchers to any USD Athletic Event
USD Athletic Swag
Retail Value: $150
Retail Value: $150
Retail value $130
Retail value $100
San Diego's premiere Photobooth + 360 experience!
This reserved parking spot at Hage Elementary is located right outside of the auditorium!
There are 2 spots available, so the top 2 bidders will be winners. Highest bidder will select first from the 2 spots available.
If you win this auction, no need to arrive to graduation hours early. This package includes up to 7 seats for your family, will be in the front (behind students) and at the isle unless winner prefers otherwise.
Winner also gets a complimentary candy lei & snacks
TK room turned in to a movie experience with other TK winners! Lunch, snacks and fun included! You also get to bring a friend!
TK room turned in to a movie experience with other TK winners! Lunch, snacks and fun included! You also get to bring a friend!
TK room turned in to a movie experience with other TK winners! Lunch, snacks and fun included! You also get to bring a friend!
Join our Kindergarten staff for a picnic lunch and some fun at the park! You also get to bring a friend!
Join our Kindergarten staff for a picnic lunch and some fun at the park! You also get to bring a friend!
Join our Kindergarten staff for a picnic lunch and some fun at the park! You also get to bring a friend!
Join Mrs. Thompson for Pizza and Movie on a Thursday, and you get to bring a friend!
Join Mrs. Medina for arts & crafts fun! Bring a friend!
Join Ms. Gonzales for arts & crafts fun! Bring a friend!
Hands-on cooking & crafting delicious treats with your awesome 2nd grade team! You also get to bring a friend to join your fun!
Hands-on cooking & crafting delicious treats with your awesome 2nd grade team! You also get to bring a friend to join your fun!
Hands-on cooking & crafting delicious treats with your awesome 2nd grade team! You also get to bring a friend to join your fun!
Join our awesome 3rd grade team for crafting & a sweet treat! Bring a friend!
Join our awesome 3rd grade team for crafting & a sweet treat! Bring a friend!
Join our awesome 3rd grade team for crafting & a sweet treat! Bring a friend!
Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!
Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!
Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!
Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!
Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!
Have some fun enrichment time followed by a yummy lunch w/ Mrs. Lee and crew! Bring a friend or sibling!
Slime party w/ Ms. Marilyn and Mr. Eric for a fun and creative time! You get to bring 2 friends to join your party!
Join Mr. Lee for an entire day and experience what it's like to be a school principal! One friend can join you!
Regal Movie with drinks popcorn and other treats! Home drop-off service included! One friend can join you at the movies!
Join Miss Tricia for a whole day at primetime, and you also get a jamba juice for all of your hard work!
(MUST BE A PRIMETIME STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE)
Join our wonderful counseling team for the day! Help with Panther Buck Store, noon duty and more! Bring a friend with you. (Lunch and snacks included)
Join our wonderful counseling team for the day! Help with noon duty and more! Bring a friend. (Lunch and snacks included)
