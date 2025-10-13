2025 Hage Elementary Silent Auction

9750 Galvin Ave, San Diego, CA 92126, USA

Soapy Joe's - Giftcard item
Soapy Joe's - Giftcard
$25

Retail Value: $120

Fitness Quest 10 - One Month Unlmtd Classes + 60min Massage item
Fitness Quest 10 - One Month Unlmtd Classes + 60min Massage
$60

One month unlimited fitness classes (Retail value $236) and one 60min massage (Retail Value $125)

Total Retail Value: $361

Plunge San Diego - Pool Pass / Pool Party item
Plunge San Diego - Pool Pass / Pool Party
$50

Retail Value: $300

SD Clippers at the Frontwave Arena - 4 Tickets item
SD Clippers at the Frontwave Arena - 4 Tickets
$25

Retail Price: $150

SD Sockers at the Frontwave Arena - 4 Tickets item
SD Sockers at the Frontwave Arena - 4 Tickets
$25

Retail Price: $150

USD Athletics - 2 Tickets + 1 Swag Bag item
USD Athletics - 2 Tickets + 1 Swag Bag
$10

Retail Value: $50

2 ticket vouchers to any USD Athletic Event
USD Athletic Swag

Shawarma Guys - 3x $50 Giftcards item
Shawarma Guys - 3x $50 Giftcards
$50

Retail Value: $150

San Diego Gulls - 4 Tickets + Swag Bag item
San Diego Gulls - 4 Tickets + Swag Bag
$25

Retail Value: $150

Keurig K-Express Machine item
Keurig K-Express Machine
$25

Retail value $130

famOlay Photobooth Voucher item
famOlay Photobooth Voucher
$25

Retail value $100

San Diego's premiere Photobooth + 360 experience!

Reserved Parking Spot item
Reserved Parking Spot
$50

This reserved parking spot at Hage Elementary is located right outside of the auditorium!

There are 2 spots available, so the top 2 bidders will be winners. Highest bidder will select first from the 2 spots available.

5th Grade Promotion - Family Reserved Seating item
5th Grade Promotion - Family Reserved Seating
$50

If you win this auction, no need to arrive to graduation hours early. This package includes up to 7 seats for your family, will be in the front (behind students) and at the isle unless winner prefers otherwise.

Winner also gets a complimentary candy lei & snacks

Movie Experience w/ Mr. Llamas & Mrs. Cabrales item
Movie Experience w/ Mr. Llamas & Mrs. Cabrales
$25

TK room turned in to a movie experience with other TK winners! Lunch, snacks and fun included! You also get to bring a friend!

Movie Experience w/ Mrs. Krogstad & Mrs. Stevens item
Movie Experience w/ Mrs. Krogstad & Mrs. Stevens
$25

TK room turned in to a movie experience with other TK winners! Lunch, snacks and fun included! You also get to bring a friend!

Movie Experience w/ Mrs. Marino & Mrs. Aceron item
Movie Experience w/ Mrs. Marino & Mrs. Aceron
$25

TK room turned in to a movie experience with other TK winners! Lunch, snacks and fun included! You also get to bring a friend!

Picnic in the Park w/ Mr. MacIntosh item
Picnic in the Park w/ Mr. MacIntosh
$25

Join our Kindergarten staff for a picnic lunch and some fun at the park! You also get to bring a friend!

Picnic in the Park w/ Mrs. Wilson item
Picnic in the Park w/ Mrs. Wilson
$25

Join our Kindergarten staff for a picnic lunch and some fun at the park! You also get to bring a friend!

Picnic in the Park w/ Mrs. Valentine item
Picnic in the Park w/ Mrs. Valentine
$25

Join our Kindergarten staff for a picnic lunch and some fun at the park! You also get to bring a friend!

Pizza & Movie w/ Mrs. Thompson item
Pizza & Movie w/ Mrs. Thompson
$25

Join Mrs. Thompson for Pizza and Movie on a Thursday, and you get to bring a friend!

Arts & Crafts with Mrs. Medina item
Arts & Crafts with Mrs. Medina
$25

Join Mrs. Medina for arts & crafts fun! Bring a friend!

Arts & Crafts Ms. Gonzales item
Arts & Crafts Ms. Gonzales
$25

Join Ms. Gonzales for arts & crafts fun! Bring a friend!

Queso & Cone Creation Station w/ Mrs. Sorric-Place item
Queso & Cone Creation Station w/ Mrs. Sorric-Place
$25

Hands-on cooking & crafting delicious treats with your awesome 2nd grade team! You also get to bring a friend to join your fun!

Queso & Cone Creation Station w/ Ms. Solis item
Queso & Cone Creation Station w/ Ms. Solis
$25

Hands-on cooking & crafting delicious treats with your awesome 2nd grade team! You also get to bring a friend to join your fun!

Queso & Cone Creation Station w/ Mrs. MacIntosh item
Queso & Cone Creation Station w/ Mrs. MacIntosh
$25

Hands-on cooking & crafting delicious treats with your awesome 2nd grade team! You also get to bring a friend to join your fun!

Make and take STEAM Craft & Sweet Treat w/ Mrs. Wood item
Make and take STEAM Craft & Sweet Treat w/ Mrs. Wood
$25

Join our awesome 3rd grade team for crafting & a sweet treat! Bring a friend!

Make and take STEAM Craft & Sweet Treat w/ Ms. DeLuna item
Make and take STEAM Craft & Sweet Treat w/ Ms. DeLuna
$25

Join our awesome 3rd grade team for crafting & a sweet treat! Bring a friend!

Make and take STEAM Craft & Sweet Treat w/ Mrs. Courtney item
Make and take STEAM Craft & Sweet Treat w/ Mrs. Courtney
$25

Join our awesome 3rd grade team for crafting & a sweet treat! Bring a friend!

Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Mrs. Horn item
Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Mrs. Horn
$25

Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!

Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Ms. Danh item
Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Ms. Danh
$25

Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!

Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Ms. Ngo item
Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Ms. Ngo
$25

Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!

Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Mr. Mendiola item
Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Mr. Mendiola
$25

Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!

Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Mrs. Gage item
Mario Kart, Art, & Treats w/ Mrs. Gage
$25

Join our fun 4th and 5th grade staff for an afternoon filled with Mario Kart, Art, and Treats! Bring a friend!

Sensory Room Time & In-N-Out w/ Ms. Lee item
Sensory Room Time & In-N-Out w/ Ms. Lee
$25

Have some fun enrichment time followed by a yummy lunch w/ Mrs. Lee and crew! Bring a friend or sibling!

Slime Party w/ Ms. Marilyn & Mr. Eric item
Slime Party w/ Ms. Marilyn & Mr. Eric
$25

Slime party w/ Ms. Marilyn and Mr. Eric for a fun and creative time! You get to bring 2 friends to join your party!

Principal for the Day w/ Mr. Lee item
Principal for the Day w/ Mr. Lee
$25

Join Mr. Lee for an entire day and experience what it's like to be a school principal! One friend can join you!

Regal Movie with Ms. Gina item
Regal Movie with Ms. Gina
$25

Regal Movie with drinks popcorn and other treats! Home drop-off service included! One friend can join you at the movies!

Primetime Coordinator for the Day w/ Ms. Tricia item
Primetime Coordinator for the Day w/ Ms. Tricia
$25

Join Miss Tricia for a whole day at primetime, and you also get a jamba juice for all of your hard work!

(MUST BE A PRIMETIME STUDENT TO PARTICIPATE)

Be a Guidance Counselor w/ Ms. Linh item
Be a Guidance Counselor w/ Ms. Linh
$25

Join our wonderful counseling team for the day! Help with Panther Buck Store, noon duty and more! Bring a friend with you. (Lunch and snacks included)

Be a Counselor for the Day w/ Ms. Janan item
Be a Counselor for the Day w/ Ms. Janan
$25

Join our wonderful counseling team for the day! Help with noon duty and more! Bring a friend. (Lunch and snacks included)

