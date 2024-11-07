Hail To Thee Giving - $500

Any person that desires to pledge their allegiance and support
to the MVSU National Alumni Association with a minimum
unrestricted gift of $500, $1000 or More annually.
BENEFITS:
Digital Membership Card
VS Alumni Lapel Button
Alumni eNewsletter
10% Discount at the MVSU bookstore
Membership Portal Access
*Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Any person that desires to pledge their allegiance and support
to the MVSU National Alumni Association with a minimum
unrestricted gift of $500, $1000 or More annually.
BENEFITS:
Digital Membership Card
VS Alumni Lapel Button
Alumni eNewsletter
10% Discount at the MVSU bookstore
Membership Portal Access
*Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!