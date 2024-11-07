Hail To Thee Giving - $1,000

Any person that desires to pledge their allegiance and support to the MVSU National Alumni Association with a minimum unrestricted gift of $500, $1000 or More annually. BENEFITS: Digital Membership Card VS Alumni Lapel Button Alumni eNewsletter 10% Discount at the MVSU bookstore Membership Portal Access *Note: At checkout choose "OTHER" if you don't wish to donate to Zeffy.

