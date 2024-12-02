Hairspray - The Broadway Musical

*ALL SALES ARE FINAL - no refunds. *Ticket exchanges must be made AT LEAST 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE PERFORMANCE. No exceptions. *All seating is general admission. No reserved seats *Late seating is only allowed at the discretion of the house manager. *Doors open 30 minutes before show time. *Artists performing are subject to change without notice. *No outside food or drink allowed in the theatre. *Performance, artists and pricing subject to change without notice. *The use of cameras, recording devices, cellular phones, radios and pagers is strictly forbidden.

*ALL SALES ARE FINAL - no refunds. *Ticket exchanges must be made AT LEAST 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE PERFORMANCE. No exceptions. *All seating is general admission. No reserved seats *Late seating is only allowed at the discretion of the house manager. *Doors open 30 minutes before show time. *Artists performing are subject to change without notice. *No outside food or drink allowed in the theatre. *Performance, artists and pricing subject to change without notice. *The use of cameras, recording devices, cellular phones, radios and pagers is strictly forbidden.

More details...