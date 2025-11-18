Haiti Literacy Themed Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Wooden fish approximately 16 inches by 6.5 inches.
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This is Megan Erickson's favorite fiction book of 2025!
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Thank you to The Goodness for donating this giftcard!
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind wood turned pen is made with beautiful mahogany wood right here in Willmar. You'll love how easily this pen writes on any kind of paper! Thank you, Jack, for your donation!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!