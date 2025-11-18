Haiti Life Projects
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Haiti Life Projects

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Haiti Life Projects

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Haiti Literacy Themed Auction

Jesus Calling Morning & Evening Devotional item
Jesus Calling Morning & Evening Devotional
$1

Starting bid

Baby Yoda 3D Print Book End item
Baby Yoda 3D Print Book End item
Baby Yoda 3D Print Book End
$5

Starting bid

Lake Life Wooden Dish, Towel item
Lake Life Wooden Dish, Towel
$10

Starting bid

Wooden fish approximately 16 inches by 6.5 inches.

In the Light of His Glory Devotional item
In the Light of His Glory Devotional
$1

Starting bid

50 Devos for Teachers item
50 Devos for Teachers
$1

Starting bid

A Boy After God's Own Heart Actional Devotional item
A Boy After God's Own Heart Actional Devotional
$1

Starting bid

Before We Were Yours item
Before We Were Yours
$1

Starting bid

This is Megan Erickson's favorite fiction book of 2025!

Play The Man item
Play The Man
$1

Starting bid

Take It Too Far Devotional item
Take It Too Far Devotional
$1

Starting bid

The Story 365 Devotions item
The Story 365 Devotions
$1

Starting bid

Unafraid Devotional item
Unafraid Devotional
$1

Starting bid

Biscuits, Butter, and Blessings Devotional item
Biscuits, Butter, and Blessings Devotional
$1

Starting bid

$25 Goodness Giftcard item
$25 Goodness Giftcard
$15

Starting bid

Thank you to The Goodness for donating this giftcard!

100 Days of Faith Over Fear Devotional Journal item
100 Days of Faith Over Fear Devotional Journal
$1

Starting bid

One-Minute Prayers for Hope and Comfort item
One-Minute Prayers for Hope and Comfort
$1

Starting bid

3-Minute Devotions for Teen Girls item
3-Minute Devotions for Teen Girls
$1

Starting bid

The 52 Lists Project item
The 52 Lists Project
$1

Starting bid

The Whole-Brain Child item
The Whole-Brain Child
$1

Starting bid

Wood Turned Pen - Mahogany item
Wood Turned Pen - Mahogany
$10

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind wood turned pen is made with beautiful mahogany wood right here in Willmar. You'll love how easily this pen writes on any kind of paper! Thank you, Jack, for your donation!

Cheese board gift set item
Cheese board gift set
$12

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!