HAAMCC Renewals and Add Ons

Special Executive Membership is designed for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and working professionals who are committed to growing their businesses, expanding their networks, and increasing their visibility and broader business community.

For $350 discounted annually, members receive:

Business promotion and visibility opportunities

Access to networking mixers, business expos, and signature events

Referrals and strategic introductions

Opportunities to serve on committees and lead initiatives

Access to business resources, procurement information, and partnership opportunities

This membership is ideal for professionals seeking meaningful connections, brand elevation, and access to a trusted network that supports economic empowerment and long-term business growth.