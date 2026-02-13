Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Inc

Offered by

Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Inc

About the memberships

HAAMCC Renewals and Add Ons

Membership for Student (High School)
$50

Valid until March 23, 2027

The Student Membership is designed for high school, college, and graduate students seeking professional growth and community involvement.

For $50 annually, student members receive access to:

  • Volunteer opportunities at Chamber events
  • Internship opportunities with the Chamber and member businesses
  • Networking with entrepreneurs and community leaders
  • Professional development workshops and panels

This membership supports students in gaining hands-on experience, building their resumes, and connecting with the Haitian-American business community. The Student Membership reflects the Chamber’s commitment to developing the next generation of Haitian-American leaders by providing access, mentorship, and opportunity

Special Executive
$350

Valid until March 23, 2027

Special Executive Membership is designed for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and working professionals who are committed to growing their businesses, expanding their networks, and increasing their visibility and broader business community.

For $350 discounted annually, members receive:

  • Business promotion and visibility opportunities
  • Access to networking mixers, business expos, and signature events
  • Referrals and strategic introductions
  • Opportunities to serve on committees and lead initiatives
  • Access to business resources, procurement information, and partnership opportunities

This membership is ideal for professionals seeking meaningful connections, brand elevation, and access to a trusted network that supports economic empowerment and long-term business growth.

Corporate
$750

Valid until March 23, 2027

The Corporate Membership is designed for growing organizations with 3 to 25 employees and annual revenue under $250,000 that are seeking increased visibility, strategic connections, and business development support within the Haitian-American and broader business community.

For $750 annually, Corporate Members receive:

  • Enhanced business listing and promotion across Chamber platforms
  • Access to networking events, business expos, and signature programs
  • Opportunities for brand exposure through event sponsorship recognition
  • Referrals and strategic introductions
  • Access to procurement, contracting, and partnership opportunities
  • Eligibility to participate on committees and advisory initiatives
  • Discounted rates for event participation and vendor opportunities

This membership is ideal for small to mid-sized organizations ready to expand their reach, strengthen community ties, and position themselves for sustainable growth through a trusted business network.

Trustee M
$1,500

Valid until March 23, 2027

The Corporate Leadership Membership is designed for established organizations with 25+ employees and annual revenue under $1 million that are committed to expanding their market presence, strengthening community impact, and building strategic partnerships within the Haitian-American and broader business community.

For $1,500 annually, members receive:

  • Premium brand visibility across Chamber marketing platforms and events
  • Recognition as a Corporate Leadership Member at signature programs
  • Priority access to sponsorship and partnership opportunities
  • Strategic introductions to business, civic, and community leaders
  • Access to procurement, contracting, and economic development resources
  • Opportunities to serve on advisory committees and shape Chamber initiatives
  • Discounted rates for event sponsorships, vendor participation, and advertising

This membership is ideal for growth-oriented companies seeking elevated exposure, influence, and meaningful engagement within a trusted network that supports economic advancement and community development.

Add a donation for Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!