HAAMCC Renewals and Add Ons

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About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
The Student Membership is designed for high school, college, and graduate students seeking professional growth and community involvement.
For $50 annually, student members receive access to:
This membership supports students in gaining hands-on experience, building their resumes, and connecting with the Haitian-American business community. The Student Membership reflects the Chamber’s commitment to developing the next generation of Haitian-American leaders by providing access, mentorship, and opportunity
Valid until March 23, 2027
Special Executive Membership is designed for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and working professionals who are committed to growing their businesses, expanding their networks, and increasing their visibility and broader business community.
For $350 discounted annually, members receive:
This membership is ideal for professionals seeking meaningful connections, brand elevation, and access to a trusted network that supports economic empowerment and long-term business growth.
Valid until March 23, 2027
The Corporate Membership is designed for growing organizations with 3 to 25 employees and annual revenue under $250,000 that are seeking increased visibility, strategic connections, and business development support within the Haitian-American and broader business community.
For $750 annually, Corporate Members receive:
This membership is ideal for small to mid-sized organizations ready to expand their reach, strengthen community ties, and position themselves for sustainable growth through a trusted business network.
Valid until March 23, 2027
The Corporate Leadership Membership is designed for established organizations with 25+ employees and annual revenue under $1 million that are committed to expanding their market presence, strengthening community impact, and building strategic partnerships within the Haitian-American and broader business community.
For $1,500 annually, members receive:
This membership is ideal for growth-oriented companies seeking elevated exposure, influence, and meaningful engagement within a trusted network that supports economic advancement and community development.
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