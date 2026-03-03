Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 22, 2027
Up to 2 Company Representatives
Basic listing on web site
Membership certificate
Special membership discounts offered to Chamber members
Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops
Member pricing on newsletter and website advertising
1 week free digital newsletter ad
Member advertising opportunities at events and workshops
Optional committee memberships
Ribbon Cuttings
Valid until May 22, 2027
Up to 5 company representatives on one account
Membership certificate and Website Listing
Special membership discounts offered to Chamber members
Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops
Valid until May 22, 2027
Up to 5 company representatives on one account
Membership certificate and Website Listing
Special membership discounts offered to Chamber members
Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops
Member pricing on newsletter and website advertising
Valid until May 22, 2027
Unlimited company representatives on one account
Membership certificate and Website Listing
Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops
Member advertising opportunities at events and workshops
Committee Chair memberships
$
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