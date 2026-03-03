Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Inc

Offered by

Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Inc

About the memberships

Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Inc's Memberships

Executive Membership
$550

Valid until May 22, 2027

Up to 2 Company Representatives

Basic listing on web site

Membership certificate

Special membership discounts offered to Chamber members

Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops

Member pricing on newsletter and website advertising

1 week free digital newsletter ad

Member advertising opportunities at events and workshops

Optional committee memberships

Ribbon Cuttings

Corporate Membership
$750

Valid until May 22, 2027

Up to 5 company representatives on one account

Membership certificate and Website Listing

Special membership discounts offered to Chamber members

Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops

Trustee
$1,500

Valid until May 22, 2027

Up to 5 company representatives on one account

Membership certificate and Website Listing

Special membership discounts offered to Chamber members

Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops

Member pricing on newsletter and website advertising

Special Trustee Gold
$2,000

Valid until May 22, 2027

Unlimited company representatives on one account

Membership certificate and Website Listing

Invitations to all chamber sponsored networking events and workshops

Member advertising opportunities at events and workshops

Committee Chair memberships


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