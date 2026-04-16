Haitian American Student Corporation

Offered by

Haitian American Student Corporation

About the memberships

HASCe E-Board Dues

$500 yearly subscription
$500

Valid until June 8, 2027

$500/yr Monthly subscriptions
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Select your monthly payment, the remaining amount can be raised or due at the end of the year.

To raise the fund, please create a campaign here

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/membership-fundraising-campaign

Raise $500 Eboard dues
$20

Renews yearly on: December 30

Launch Your Fundraising Campaign Here

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/membership-fundraising-campaign

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!