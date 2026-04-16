HASCe E-Board Dues

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About the memberships
Valid until June 8, 2027
Renews monthly
Select your monthly payment, the remaining amount can be raised or due at the end of the year.
To raise the fund, please create a campaign here
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/membership-fundraising-campaign
Renews yearly on: December 30
Launch Your Fundraising Campaign Here
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/membership-fundraising-campaign
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!