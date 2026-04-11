Haitian American Student Corporation's Memberships

Join the HASCe Network: Empower Growth, Invest in Community.

Become a catalyst for change today. By choosing this flexible membership, you start with a $20 commitment fee and a goal to raise the remaining $230 within 60 days.





Launch Your Fundraising Campaign Here

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/membership-fundraising-campaign





Think big—any funds raised beyond your $250 annual goal will automatically roll over to cover next year’s membership. Your contribution directly fuels the HASCe mission and sustains the vital infrastructure that makes our work possible.