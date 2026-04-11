Haitian American Student Corporation's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
Join the HASCe Network: Empower Growth, Invest in Community.
Become a pillar of our movement with a direct investment in change. By choosing the $250 yearly commitment, you provide immediate, stable funding that allows us to plan long-term initiatives.
Renews monthly
Join the HASCe Network: Empower Growth, Invest in Community.
Sustain progress year-round with a membership that fits your budget. When you choose the $20.83 monthly commitment, you provide consistent, reliable support that helps us serve our mission.
Join the HASCe Network: Empower Growth, Invest in Community.
Become a catalyst for change today. By choosing this flexible membership, you start with a $20 commitment fee and a goal to raise the remaining $230 within 60 days.
Launch Your Fundraising Campaign Here
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/peer-to-peer/membership-fundraising-campaign
Think big—any funds raised beyond your $250 annual goal will automatically roll over to cover next year’s membership. Your contribution directly fuels the HASCe mission and sustains the vital infrastructure that makes our work possible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!