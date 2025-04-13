Add a donation for Haitian Heritage & Friends Of Haiti
Haitian Heritage & Friends Of Haiti's raffle 2025
The Verandah Antigua
$25
Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is an eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort with two spectacular white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails to historic Devil’s Bridge, four restaurants, pickleball courts & fitness center, non- motorized water sports, mini golf, and the world class Tranquility Body & Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway, Friends getaway or just looking to escape and leave the world behind.
This certificate provides waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per suite.
Nightly All-inclusive supplement required. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $160 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities.
Los Establos Boutique Resort- Boquete, Panama
$30
Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Baru Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens.
This certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room.
Nightly All-inclusive supplement required. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person.
Galley Bay Resort & Spa
$35
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, a 40- acre exotic paradise surrounded by a tranquil bird sanctuary and 3/4- mile-long stretch of white sand Beach along the crystal blue Caribbean Sea. An intimate hideaway for discerning adult travelers, this award winning resort features just 98 accommodations spectacular sunset views, sumptuous beachside dining, watersports, romance, & relaxing Indulge Spa.
This certificate provides Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room.
Nightly All-inclusive supplement required. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), eesort facilities and activities.
Hammock Cove Antigua
$35
Located adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park, this intimate villa resort provides a truly indulgent and customizable holiday for discerning travelers. All 41 private single-story villas are equipped with king beds, “infinity edge” plunge pool, spacious private terrace overlooking stunning turquoise waters, pickleball courts, personal guest ambassador, Michelin-Star Chef- Gourmet Dining and personal cocktail lounge.
This certificate provides Luxury Waterview accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per Villa.
Nightly All-inclusive supplement required. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $306-$323 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), eesort facilities and activities.
