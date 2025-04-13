Haitian Heritage & Friends Of Haiti's raffle 2025

Los Establos Boutique Inn, winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award, is a distinctive collection of comfortable suites and accommodations nestled 4,000 feet above sea level. Spread across 16 acres in the midst of a lush coffee plantation, this charming estate offers panoramic views of the Baru Volcano set against Boquete’s green mountains, blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. All deluxe accommodations feature marble bathrooms, regional artwork, and private patios, allowing for full enjoyment of the fresh mountain air. Amenities such as flat-screen TV’s with satellite, plush bathrobes, and Wi-fi ensure modern comforts coincide with Mother Nature’s magnificence. Stroll along secret paths as you breathe in the aroma of coffee and the perfumes of the region’s lush tropical gardens. This certificate provides Luxurious Scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. Nightly All-inclusive supplement required. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $165 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), plus your choice of one daily activity per person.

