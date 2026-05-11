A great option for organizations and businesses looking for increased visibility and engagement during Haitians Beyond the Cup. This package is ideal for businesses, nonprofits, and organizations seeking stronger brand visibility while supporting meaningful conversations around Haiti's future, economic growth, and global opportunities.

Includes:

✅ Everything in the $250 Vendor Sponsor Package

Vendor space

1 Vendor Table

One prepaid meal

Opportunity to briefly speak and present your organization/business

Plus:

Recognition as a Community Partner Sponsor on event marketing materials

Company logo displayed on event signage and presentation screens

Company logo featured on the event website and registration page

Recognition in one dedicated social media post prior to the event

Two complimentary event admissions

Two prepaid meals

Opportunity to include promotional materials or giveaways in attendee welcome bags

Priority vendor placement in a high-traffic area

Verbal recognition from the stage during the program



