About this event
Atlanta, GA 30314, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities . Lunch is not included, but you will have access to snacks.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities along with prepaid lunch (Haitian Cuisine)
Includes:
Showcase your business, organization, products, or services to an engaged audience of professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.
Includes:
Investment: $250
This package is ideal for small businesses, nonprofits, service providers, and community organizations looking to increase visibility, build connections, and support the mission of Haitians Beyond the Cup
Includes:
A great option for organizations and businesses looking for increased visibility and engagement during Haitians Beyond the Cup. This package is ideal for businesses, nonprofits, and organizations seeking stronger brand visibility while supporting meaningful conversations around Haiti's future, economic growth, and global opportunities.
Includes:
✅ Everything in the $250 Vendor Sponsor Package
Plus:
Position your organization as a key supporter of Haitians Beyond the Cup while gaining prominent visibility among business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and community stakeholders from across the Haitian diaspora.
Includes:
Investment: $1,000
This sponsorship level is ideal for companies, institutions, and organizations seeking enhanced visibility and direct engagement with a highly influential audience while supporting conversations around Haiti's economic future, leadership, investment, and global opportunities. 🇭🇹
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!