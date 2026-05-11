Hosted by

Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce

About this event

Haitians Beyond The Cup

Morehouse College -Walter E. Massey Leadership Center | Westview Dr SW & West End Ave SW

Atlanta, GA 30314, USA

General Registration (No Lunch)
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities . Lunch is not included, but you will have access to snacks.

Registration (Includes prepaid meal)
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities along with prepaid lunch (Haitian Cuisine)

Banner & Brand Display
$75

Includes:

  • Retractable Banner in main summit room
  • Logo and Brand on display screens
  • Social Media recognition
Vendor Package
$150

Showcase your business, organization, products, or services to an engaged audience of professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

Includes:

  • Retractable Banner in main summit room
  • Logo or brand on display screens
  • Social Media recognition
  • Dedicated vendor space
  • 1 vendor table
  • One complimentary meal
  • Networking opportunities with attendees and event participants
Vendor Sponsor
$250

Investment: $250

This package is ideal for small businesses, nonprofits, service providers, and community organizations looking to increase visibility, build connections, and support the mission of Haitians Beyond the Cup

Includes:

  • 1 table vendor table
  • One table and vendor setup area
  • Two complimentary meals
  • Opportunity to briefly introduce your business or organization during the program
  • Access to networking opportunities with attendees, speakers, and community leaders
  • Retractable Banner in main summit room
  • Logo or brand on display screens
  • Social Media recognition


Community Sponsor
$500

A great option for organizations and businesses looking for increased visibility and engagement during Haitians Beyond the Cup. This package is ideal for businesses, nonprofits, and organizations seeking stronger brand visibility while supporting meaningful conversations around Haiti's future, economic growth, and global opportunities.

Includes:

✅ Everything in the $250 Vendor Sponsor Package

  • Vendor space
  • 1 Vendor Table
  • One prepaid meal
  • Opportunity to briefly speak and present your organization/business

Plus:

  • Recognition as a Community Partner Sponsor on event marketing materials
  • Company logo displayed on event signage and presentation screens
  • Company logo featured on the event website and registration page
  • Recognition in one dedicated social media post prior to the event
  • Two complimentary event admissions
  • Two prepaid meals
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials or giveaways in attendee welcome bags
  • Priority vendor placement in a high-traffic area
  • Verbal recognition from the stage during the program


Supporting Partner Sponsor
$1,000

Supporting Sponsor

Position your organization as a key supporter of Haitians Beyond the Cup while gaining prominent visibility among business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and community stakeholders from across the Haitian diaspora.

Includes:

  • One table and vendor setup area
  • Priority vendor placement in a high-traffic area
  • Four complimentary event admissions
  • Four prepaid meals
  • Opportunity to briefly introduce your business or organization during the program
  • Recognition as a Supporting Sponsor on event marketing materials
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage, presentation screens, and promotional materials
  • Company logo featured on the event website and registration page
  • Dedicated social media spotlight highlighting your organization
  • Opportunity to display a branded banner at the event (provided by sponsor)
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials, giveaways, or samples in attendee welcome bags
  • Verbal recognition from the stage during the program
  • Featured recognition in post-event communications and event recap materials
  • Access to networking opportunities with attendees, speakers, business leaders, and community stakeholders
  • Invite to VIP Reception on June 25th

Investment: $1,000

This sponsorship level is ideal for companies, institutions, and organizations seeking enhanced visibility and direct engagement with a highly influential audience while supporting conversations around Haiti's economic future, leadership, investment, and global opportunities. 🇭🇹

Add a donation for Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!