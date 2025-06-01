eventClosed

Halal Chicken - June 2025

Chicken Leg Quarters (2lb) item
Chicken Leg Quarters (2lb)
$7.99
Total weight: 2 lb, $4/lb
Boneless Chicken Breast (2 lb) item
Boneless Chicken Breast (2 lb)
$13.99
Total weight: 2 lb, $7/lb
Small Whole Chicken item
Small Whole Chicken
$12.49
Approximate Weight: 2 lb to 2.5 lb.
Regular Whole Chicken - Cut in 12 pieces item
Regular Whole Chicken - Cut in 12 pieces
$15.99
Approximate weight: 3.5lb
Ground Beef (1lb) item
Ground Beef (1lb)
$9.99
Perfect combination of fat and meat (85-15), for a balanced production of lean bite with juicy, savory flavors.
Bone-in Beef (3lb) item
Bone-in Beef (3lb)
$24
Total weight 3lbs; $8/lb
Beef Bacon (1lb) item
Beef Bacon (1lb)
$12.99
Halal Sliced Beef Bacon (1lb).
Halal Beef Pepperoni with Chicken item
Halal Beef Pepperoni with Chicken
$13.99
Thinly sliced and exceptionally flavorful halal pepperoni made from vegetarian-fed cows, raised and slaughtered according to traditional Islamic practices.
Monthly Membership item
Monthly Membership
$3.99
Membership is to comply with the State of New Mexico regulations. It will also help us facilitate this and possibly other halal products in the future. JZK (Thanks)

