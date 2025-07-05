Offered by

Masjid Ibrahim

Halal Products - July 2025

Chicken Leg Quarter (2lb) item
Chicken Leg Quarter (2lb)
$7.99

Total weight: 2 lb, $3.99/lb

Boneless Chicken Breast (x2) item
Boneless Chicken Breast (x2)
$7.49

Total approximate weight: 1lb

Whole Chicken item
Whole Chicken
$12.99

Approximate Weight: 2.7 lb to 3.7 lb.

Whole Chicken - Cut in 12 pieces item
Whole Chicken - Cut in 12 pieces
$13.99

Skinless whole chicken that are farm-raised, wholesome, all-halal and handled with care and respect.

Goat - bone-in meat (1lb) item
Goat - bone-in meat (1lb)
$8.99

Halal and Fresh

Lamb - bone-in meat (1lb) item
Lamb - bone-in meat (1lb)
$7.99

Locally sourced, fresh and tender meat.

Lamb steaks (~1lb) item
Lamb steaks (~1lb)
$9.99

Premium Halal Lamb Steaks—tender, juicy, and full of rich, savory flavor. Perfectly marbled and ethically sourced, they're ideal for grilling, pan-searing, or roasting.

Lamb chops (x4 ~1lb) item
Lamb chops (x4 ~1lb)
$9.99

Treat yourself to Halal Lamb Chops—tender, juicy, and packed with rich flavor. Each chop is hand-selected from ethically raised lambs, offering a perfect balance of lean meat and marbled goodness.

Ground Beef (1lb) item
Ground Beef (1lb)
$8.99

Perfect combination of fat and meat (85-15), for a balanced production of lean bite with juicy, savory flavors.

Bone-in Beef item
Bone-in Beef
$17

Bone-in Beef 2lbs; $8.5/lb

Beef Burger Patties (x1) item
Beef Burger Patties (x1)
$3.49

Halal Beef Burger Patties (1 count)

Beef Bacon (1lb) item
Beef Bacon (1lb)
$12.49

Halal Sliced Beef Bacon (1lb).

Halal Beef Pepperoni with Chicken item
Halal Beef Pepperoni with Chicken
$13.99

Thinly sliced and exceptionally flavorful halal pepperoni made from vegetarian-fed cows, raised and slaughtered according to traditional Islamic practices.

Monthly Membership item
Monthly Membership
$3.99

Membership is to comply with the State of New Mexico regulations. It will also help us facilitate this and possibly other halal products in the future. JZK (Thanks)

