Halau i Ka Pono - the Hula School of Chicago's Silent Auction

"Tanchōdzuru Japanese Cranes" is the name of the altar cloth created by Kumu June. 17.5" X 17" made of Japanese cotton and silk. Tanchōdzuru (タンチョウヅル), or Japanese red-crowned cranes, hold profound symbolic meaning in Japanese culture:

Longevity and Immortality - These cranes are believed to live for 1,000 years, making them powerful symbols of long life. The famous tradition of folding 1,000 origami cranes (senbazuru) to grant a wish stems from this belief.

Fidelity and Devotion - Red-crowned cranes are monogamous and mate for life, performing elaborate courtship dances together. This makes them symbols of marital happiness, loyalty, and lasting love.

Good Fortune and Prosperity - They're considered auspicious creatures that bring luck and blessings, often appearing in celebratory contexts like weddings.

Purity and Grace - Their elegant white plumage and graceful movements represent nobility, beauty, and spiritual purity. They're sometimes called "birds of heaven."

Peace and Hope - Particularly after WWII, the crane became associated with peace, most famously through the story of Sadako Sasaki, who folded paper cranes while ill from radiation exposure.

The tanchōdzuru appears frequently in Japanese art, from traditional kimono patterns to contemporary designs, and is considered a national treasure. In Hokkaido, where these endangered cranes still live in the wild, they're especially revered and protected. The distinctive red patch on their crown is said to deepen in color with their emotions, adding to their mystique. Value: $150.