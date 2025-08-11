Halau i Ka Pono - the Hula School of Chicago's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Lap quilt hand made by Kumu June and Pat Cole. 60" X 62" Made of Hawaiian polished cotton. "Plumeria Heaven". This one of a kind quilt will keep you warm even in the coldest night because it was made with ALOHA!!!
Value: $700.
Starting bid
ComedySportz is the greatest comedy competition in the world. Each match features two teams of world-class improvisers battling for your laughs, your love and most importantly your points. An incredible Ref guides you through the match, gets your suggestions, calls the fouls and keeps the whole thing on the tracks...sometimes. This item includes FOUR tickets to this all ages improv show and takes place in the Kingsbury Theater at iO (1501 N. Kingsbury Dr, Chicago).
Value: $140.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable wine tasting experience for you and up to 17 guests, guided by a dedicated local Wine Advisor who will coordinate and customize your event. Your evening will feature at least five exclusive wines from around the world, with all the fascinating knowledge, tips, and stories you’ve always wanted to know about wine. For a one-time $22 handling fee, you’ll receive wine samples and glasses, making it effortless to host. If any wine is purchased during the tasting, a portion of the proceeds will benefit a charity of your choice (or our default charity). Gather your friends and family for a night of exceptional wines, engaging conversation, and lasting memories!
This also comes with two stemless wine glasses and a bottle of wine!
Value: $250.
Starting bid
Escape to a charming four-bedroom, two-bath cottage in Harrisville, Michigan, offering comfortable accommodations for up to 8 guests (and 1 dog) for 7 days, 6 nights. Enjoy breathtaking views and direct access to the pristine shores of Lake Huron, perfect for swimming, boating, or simply relaxing by the water. Whether you’re gathering with family or friends, this inviting retreat combines cozy comfort with stunning natural beauty for an unforgettable getaway. Black out dates apply.
Value: $1200.
Starting bid
Pretend you're on a Hawaiian vacation to your favorite island with this cute coffee basket. Includes all the things you need for your morning cup: 1 lb of pure Light Roast Kona Coffee, Kauai Coffee KcCups, Hawaiian cookies, two coffee mugs, and a tumbler to take your coffee on the go!
Value: $135.
Starting bid
Makana ("gift") is a nēnē plush and Makamae ("precious") is a Hawaiian nēnē gosling plush, both created with great attention to detail and in collaboration between Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Parks. Plus a children's story called "Aloha, Hawaii."
Value: $50.
Starting bid
Long-sleeved black t-shirt (size: L) featuring the endangered Mauna Kea Silversword. Image appears on the back. Front reads "Mauna Kea Hawai'i". 100% cotton.
Na Wahi Pana Haleakala bamboo stamped earrings. Kapala Meaning: The volcano's many high peaks and rainforested valleys, created by erosion, are evoked in this triple repeating spiked line pattern.
Mauna Kea turmeric scarf.
Value: $125.
Starting bid
Bring the island vibes home with this festive basket designed for fun evenings with a tropical twist. Sip in style from tiki shot and drink glasses or enjoy a bottle of Livingston Cellars affordable award-winning wines, and top off the party with playful Hawaiian headbands. A pair of stamped earrings adds just the right touch of island flair. Perfect for anyone who loves to celebrate with aloha spirit!
Value: $100.
Starting bid
Escape to the beach—no boarding pass required! This stylish basket is packed for a day in the sun, featuring breezy beach pants (L), a pair of sandals (size 9), an aloha print water bottle, a Calvin Klein flower print wallet and a Franco Sarto tropical-print purse. Whether it’s a shoreline stroll or a sunny day around town, this set has everything you need to feel like you’re on vacation.
Value: $100.
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical getaway in the heart of Honolulu with a 4-day, 3-night stay at the iconic Ala Moana Hotel – Waikiki Tower. This spacious unit accommodates up to 4 guests and features a partial ocean view, giving you a taste of paradise from the comfort of your room.
Just a 5-minute walk to Ala Moana Beach Park and directly connected to the world-renowned Ala Moana Shopping Center, this location offers the perfect balance of relaxation and convenience. Spend your days on the beach, shop to your heart’s content, and unwind in style at one of Waikiki’s premier hotels.
Value: $1000.
Starting bid
Celebrate Hawaiian tradition with a private lei po‘o workshop hosted by halau member, Alana. A lei po‘o is a Hawaiian head lei, traditionally crafted for special occasions and celebrations.
You and up to 4 friends will enjoy a hands-on cultural experience as Alana guides you step-by-step in creating your own lei po‘o. All lā‘au (foliage) and raffia will be provided—just bring your creativity and aloha spirit!
Value: $400
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of Hawai‘i to your table with this incredible donation from Puʻuhonua o Waimānalo (The Sovereign Nation of Hawai‘i). This package includes 20 laulau—a traditional Hawaiian dish of pork wrapped in taro leaves—and 3 pounds of homemade kalua pig, slow-cooked to perfection.
Both the laulau and kalua pig are frozen and shipped directly from Hawai‘i, ensuring freshness and authenticity. Perfect for sharing at a gathering or enjoying a true taste of island tradition at home.
Value: $150
Starting bid
This handcrafted ribbon flower lei is inspired by nature and has been lovingly crafted for you by Clare Martin.
All ribbon edges have been heat sealed to prevent fraying, and knots have been glued. Each lei contains over 700 separate pieces strung unto heavy duty nylon thread.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Black block print on Gildan Softstyle Antique Heliconia shirt (90/10 ring spun cotton/poly blend). Unisex size L.
Designed, hand carved, and block printed by Clare Martin.
Value: $25
Starting bid
30” X 54”. Printed on Metal with wire backing. The title of the painting is “Interbeing” and is from a series called “Turtle Island Mandala” by Robert Joshin Althouse. Turtle Island is a term that comes from the American Indian tradition, used to describe the continent of all of North America. The term and these images carry a set of values about the sacred nature of our world. One important value is to live in harmony with the earth, with the natural world and all its many beings. Mandalas communicate the richness and the many contexts of our sacred world. They arise out of our experience, and how nature self-organizes itself through countless evolutionary conversations. Find out more at althouseart.com .
Value: $1700.
Starting bid
Get ready to set sail on your own island adventure with this stylish and practical travel collection. Whether you’re jetting off to paradise or planning a weekend escape, this bundle has everything you need to travel in comfort and style.
Your Tropical Getaway Set includes:
With this complete travel kit, you’ll be packed, organized, and ready to hula your way to your next destination!
Value: $100.
Starting bid
This basket is a true taste of Wisconsin—perfect for food lovers, gift-givers, or anyone who appreciates local craftsmanship. Bid high and treat yourself (or someone special) to this delicious journey through the Badger State! Inside, you’ll find:
Value $125.
Starting bid
Embrace the beauty of the season with this cozy Autumn Comfort Basket, filled with everything you need to enjoy crisp fall days and cool nights. Snuggle up under a Falling Leaves throw blanket while sipping your favorite Fall Flavors tea from charming pumpkin mugs, brewed to perfection in a pumpkin teapot.
Fill your home with the scent of the season using the Falling Leaves candle, and add a touch of harvest style to your kitchen with a cheerful Autumn kitchen towel. Savor the taste of fall with a jar of Amish Apple Butter, perfect for breakfast or dessert. And for a sweet seasonal treat, enjoy making festive waffles with the mini pumpkin waffle maker!
Value: $120.
Starting bid
Beautiful Hula Bag by Kamohoali'i Dezigns (19" deep X 21" diameter) and 3 essential books: Hawaiian Dictionary by Pukui & Elbert, Olelo No'eau compiled by Mary Kawena Pukui and Hawaiian Mythology by Martha Beckwith.
Value: $150.
Starting bid
Effortlessly carry your essential in the Puakenikeni Designs CinchPac (Beige Lei - approx. size 13" X 17"), wear your gorgeous Ohia Lehua earrings and browse your Spirit of Hula book!
Value: $80.
Starting bid
Delicious Big Island Delights Funchies, Cornflake Cookies, Shortbread Cookies; Huff 'n Puff Ginger Delights; Sweet Goodies Li Hing Mai Mango; and dried Ika.
Value: $60.
Starting bid
The dryland forests of Hawai‘i are one of the rarest and most beautiful habitats in the world, and are home to many threatened and endangered plants, birds and insects. 5-10% remain. Sturdy canvas bag, puzzle, small long sleeve tee, and CD "Goin Home" by Keoki Apokolani Carter and Yvonne Yarber.
Value: $60.
Starting bid
AMIA Handpainted Stained Glass Peacock Vase, 10 inches tall. Princess Kaiulani loved her pet peacocks.
Value $125.
Starting bid
You'll love this cuddly cute knitted pink and blue Therapy Support Chicken. Approx 6" tall by 9" long.
Value $40.
Starting bid
"Tanchōdzuru Japanese Cranes" is the name of the altar cloth created by Kumu June. 17.5" X 17" made of Japanese cotton and silk. Tanchōdzuru (タンチョウヅル), or Japanese red-crowned cranes, hold profound symbolic meaning in Japanese culture:
Longevity and Immortality - These cranes are believed to live for 1,000 years, making them powerful symbols of long life. The famous tradition of folding 1,000 origami cranes (senbazuru) to grant a wish stems from this belief.
Fidelity and Devotion - Red-crowned cranes are monogamous and mate for life, performing elaborate courtship dances together. This makes them symbols of marital happiness, loyalty, and lasting love.
Good Fortune and Prosperity - They're considered auspicious creatures that bring luck and blessings, often appearing in celebratory contexts like weddings.
Purity and Grace - Their elegant white plumage and graceful movements represent nobility, beauty, and spiritual purity. They're sometimes called "birds of heaven."
Peace and Hope - Particularly after WWII, the crane became associated with peace, most famously through the story of Sadako Sasaki, who folded paper cranes while ill from radiation exposure.
The tanchōdzuru appears frequently in Japanese art, from traditional kimono patterns to contemporary designs, and is considered a national treasure. In Hokkaido, where these endangered cranes still live in the wild, they're especially revered and protected. The distinctive red patch on their crown is said to deepen in color with their emotions, adding to their mystique. Value: $150.
